'We're steps ahead' - Anthony Joshua fires warning at Joseph Parker

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua has fired an ominous warning in the direction of Kiwi Joseph Parker, as the pair prepare to meet face-to-face in a title unification bout later this year.

As both fighters begin their rigorous training camps ahead of the bout, IBF and WBA title holder Joshua says that he's progressing nicely, ahead of the level he was at when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko last year.

"Last week we did 20 rounds in the gym which I wasn't even doing for the Klitschko fight, and what have we got?" Joshua told ESPN.

"We're still 11 weeks to the fight. We're steps ahead."

Joshua also said that he's leaving no stone unturned, as he bids to add Parker's WBO title to his already burgeoning collection.

"We've changed training a little bit, we've changed little things, diets, recovery, physio, times of training to make things work."

"I've learnt from experience of training camps to still work hard but I've added intelligence to it."