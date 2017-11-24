 

'We're proud to have her on our team' – Legend backs first Kiwi transgender athlete's Commonwealth Games selection

Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard's Commonwealth Games selection has been supported by one of the all-time Kiwi weightlifting greats, after her inclusion in New Zealand's 12-strong squad for next year's games on the Gold Coast.

Laurel Hubbard has been backed by NZ lifting great Tony Ebert.
Source: 1 NEWS

Tony Ebert, gold medalist of the 1974 games in Christchurch, has come out in full support of Hubbard, who will become New Zealand's first-ever transgender Commonwealth Games athlete.

"Things are changing, a little harder for us who are older in the tooth, but it's a modern society, let's hope it's a better one," Hubbard told 1 NEWS.

"This is an Olympic selection process, and Laurel has followed all of the rules."

"She's a fabulous athlete, we wish her the best and we're proud to have her on our team."

