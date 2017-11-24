'We're proud to have her on our team' – Legend backs first Kiwi transgender athlete's Commonwealth Games selection

Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard's Commonwealth Games selection has been supported by one of the all-time Kiwi weightlifting greats, after her inclusion in New Zealand's 12-strong squad for next year's games on the Gold Coast.

Tony Ebert, gold medalist of the 1974 games in Christchurch, has come out in full support of Hubbard, who will become New Zealand's first-ever transgender Commonwealth Games athlete.

"Things are changing, a little harder for us who are older in the tooth, but it's a modern society, let's hope it's a better one," Hubbard told 1 NEWS.

"This is an Olympic selection process, and Laurel has followed all of the rules."