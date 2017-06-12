 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


'We're just going about our business' - Burling not bothered as Dean Barker's Japan team give Oracle helping hand

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

The heart-stopping moments keep coming for Emirates Team New Zealand in the America's Cup eliminations on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Jimmy Spithill is honing his crew ahead of the America's Cup finals, but Burling says he isn't worried.
Source: YouTube/ America's Cup

The Kiwis overcame a mistake by helmsman Peter Burling and barely held off Sweden's Artemis Racing in a drag race to the finish line of Race 6 Sunday to reach match point in the challenger finals.

Emirates Team New Zealand won two of three races Sunday to take a 4-2 lead in the best-of-nine series.

The Kiwis need just one win tomorrow &nbsp;to clinch a spot in the America's Cup match against two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA and a chance to atone for their soul-crushing loss in the 2013 match.

Team New Zealand had a big lead late in Race 6 when Burling, an Olympic gold and silver medallist, missed the layline into the bottom mark.

Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.
Source: SKY

The 50-foot catamaran came off its foils and slowed dramatically, allowing Artemis to catch up.

The Kiwis regained their speed on the short reach to the finish, had a better angle to the line and won by one second.

"I think we definitely owe a few supporters a few beers or something like that," Burling said.

"A few guys on the team reckon they lost a few years off their life watching that. It was my stuff-up. Plain and simple, we missed the layline.

"We were planning on going through the gate and carrying on for another 18 seconds through the gate and gybing through the finish. We just missed the layline and we weren't quite ready to gybe back and we hadn't really accelerated out of the gybe.

Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.
Source: YouTube/ America's Cup

"It was a simple mistake that shows you how tight this racing is," Burling said.

When asked about Dean Barker and Team Japan training with defenders Oracle Team USA Burling appeared to be unfazed.

"For ourselves we feel the defenders are a really tight group," said Burling.

"Just the racing we are getting here is definitely going to give one of us here whichever one of us that gets through a great opportunity to take down Oracle.

"We are just going about our business trying to win races and that is all we can do.

We are just going about our business trying to win races and that is all we can do."
Team NZ helmsman Burling

"You make one little mistake and a big lead turns into nothing. We're just really happy with the way the boys dug really deep and managed to get that board down and get foiling again to get us to the finish a couple of seconds ahead."

Last week the Kiwis capsized at the start of a semifinal race against Britain's Land Rover BAR, throwing threw crewmen into the water and causing extensive damage. High winds blew out racing on Thursday, and the Kiwis returned to the course Thursday to close out that series and advance.

Artemis Racing skipper Nathan Outteridge, an Australian who also has won Olympic gold and silver medals, will have to rally again to keep his syndicate alive. Artemis trailed SoftBank Team Japan 3-1 in semifinals before winning four straight to advance.

"We saw in the semifinals that anything's possible if we just keep chipping away," Outteridge said. "We'll review the footage from today and probably review yesterday's again, and come out tomorrow with a new and improved game plan."

Peter Burling didn't like what he saw here. Then he put on the afterburners and blitzed to victory.
Source: SKY

Artemis won today's first race after recovering from a potentially dangerous situation, when it came out of a tack, got high on its foils and then took a nose dive.

The boat almost went sideways. The Kiwis had to bear away and called for a penalty but it was waved off.

Team New Zealand won the second race after passing the Swedes late on leg three and pulling way ahead. Artemis retired with a daggerboard problem just as the Kiwis crossed the finish line.

Artemis has won the start of all six races.

"We're definitely learning a lot about how to come from behind, but at the same time we're making some pretty big improvements in the starting end.

"We're not too worried if we are behind because we've got so much confidence we can run them down. But we'd definitely prefer to be in front."

Related

Americas Cup

Team NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.

Watch: MATCH POINT! NZ, Artemis drag down last leg in electrifying 500m nose-to-nose sprint - Team NZ gets it on the line!

00:47
2
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

00:30
3
Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.

Watch: MATCH POINT! Team NZ, Artemis drag down last leg in electrifying 500m nose-to-nose sprint - NZ gets it on the line!

00:30
4
Peter Burling didn't like what he saw here. Then he put on the afterburners and blitzed to victory.

Watch: 'That's boat rage' - Burling goes off at Swedes after near collision - then Team NZ sail off to victory

00:17
5
Mark Hunt wore down his higher-ranked opponent early in the fight before a clean finish saw the ref have to step in.

Weekend flashback: IT'S OVER! Ref stops Mark Hunt pummelling drained UFC opponent as Auckland crowd roars at TKO win

02:09
The Prime Minister has blasted the Labour Party's plan to dramatically cut migrant numbers, saying IT, construction and other industries will suffer.

Bill English slams Labour's likely migration cut as likely to choke growth

The Prime Minister says industries like IT and construction would suffer from a lack of workers.

00:51

Watch: Intrepid Jack Tame does his bit for food waste by eating the head of a lamb

Jack said he felt like a salad for his next meal after trying a lamb's head in Istanbul

00:47
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

"It was definitely my stuff up," said Burling.

00:55
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest after a weekend of drama in British politics.

'She's a dead woman walking' -Theresa May hanging onto Prime Minister's job by a thread

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest after a weekend of drama in British politics.


02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ