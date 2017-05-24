'We're here to win' - Team NZ skipper says lessons have been learnt from devastating 2013 loss

The only remaining Team New Zealand crewman who experienced the devastating 2013 loss in San Francisco says lessons have been learnt from the experience and the team is "here to win."

Glen Ashby is in race mode in Bermuda, along with the Team New Zealand crew, with only four days remaining until the America's Cup kicks off.

"The lesson from San Francisco for myself would be that you always need to keep developing and you need to keep learning right the way through an event, and as much as we tried to do that last time we got to that event and didn't have a lot left in the tank, but certainly this time around we have a lot of things coming on line," Ashby told 1 NEWS.

"My single biggest focus this week I think would be having to make sure that we actually enter the racing phase with everybody in the team in the right frame of mind and looking forward to it - not resenting the fact that we have got so much work ahead of us."

The grueling nine day challenger series is one of the toughest, with more racing than any other in the cup's history.