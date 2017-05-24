 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


'We're here to win' - Team NZ skipper says lessons have been learnt from devastating 2013 loss

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The only remaining Team New Zealand crewman who experienced the devastating 2013 loss in San Francisco says lessons have been learnt from the experience and the team is "here to win."

Glen Ashby is the only remaining crewman from the San Francisco defeat.
Source: 1 NEWS

Glen Ashby is in race mode in Bermuda, along with the Team New Zealand crew, with only four days remaining until the America's Cup kicks off. 

"The lesson from San Francisco for myself would be that you always need to keep developing and you need to keep learning right the way through an event, and as much as we tried to do that last time we got to that event and didn't have a lot left in the tank, but certainly this time around we have a lot of things coming on line," Ashby told 1 NEWS. 

"My single biggest focus this week I think would be having to make sure that we actually enter the racing phase with everybody in the team in the right frame of mind and looking forward to it - not resenting the fact that we have got so much work ahead of us."

The grueling nine day challenger series is one of the toughest, with more racing than any other in the cup's history. 

Defenders Oracle will join the early competition and the Kiwis are keen to see if they've pinched their radical on board pedal power innovation for racing. 

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

05:48
1
Mainland Netball in Canterbury is scrapping rep teams for year seven and eight players – Margaret Foster is outraged by the decision.

Watch: 'I was completely horrified' – Silver Ferns great bemused by decision to scrap rep teams

00:30
2
Tom Dumoulin lost over two minutes of his lead in the pink jersey after stopping 33km from the finish.

'He must be in dire need of that!' - cyclist loses massive lead in Giro d'Italia after stopping for toilet break

02:40
3
Six teams, sailing start of the art catamarans, will do brutal battle in qualifiers and knockout racing.

Collisions and controversy ahead as America's Cup poised to begin

02:04
4
Glen Ashby is the only remaining crewman from the San Francisco defeat.

'We're here to win' - Team NZ skipper says lessons have been learnt from devastating 2013 loss

00:30
5
Dorian Price was awarded the fight, getting to his feet ahead of Jonathan Lecat.

Watch: US fighter claims Muay Thai bout after bizarre double-knockdown

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:55
New Zealand is not immune to the issue, with New Zealand Rugby working closely with police ahead of the Lions tour.

Three more arrested in connection with Manchester suicide bombing as dozens still in hospital

A French minister has said the bomber is believed to have travelled to Syria and had "proven" links with ISIS.

01:58
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Raw video: 'You already are a nasty guy' - anti-vax campaigner takes on Dr Lance O'Sullivan in heated confrontation outside film screening

Dr O’Sullivan and Trisha Cheel clashed before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why DHB staff were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ