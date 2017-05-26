'We're going to keep playing with it' - Team NZ's Peter Burling says they're still making adjustments to their boat

 

Racing is set to get underway tomorrow in Bermuda with the Louis Vuitton Cup.
sport

00:29
1
Myer Bevan scored two goals in his side's 3-1 win over Honduras at the FIFA U20 World Cup in South Korea.

Watch: 'What a start!' Junior All Whites striker stings Honduras with a stunning goal in the opening minute

2
The collision with Ben Ainslie's team has hurt Team NZ in a big way, says former America's Cup skipper Chris Dickson.

Poor weather conditions postpones opening of America's Cup challenger series

00:50
3
Jerome, his brother, named Kaino, plus high speed chasing and a glass door is never a good equation.

Watch: 'He put me in hospital for a month!' Jerome Kaino's older brother recollects bashful sibling silliness

01:43
4
Jason Smith, or MyislandhomeBDA as he’s better known as, unwittingly become part of the coverage team with just a camera and selfie tripod.

Meet the secretive America's Cup videographer with the knack for being in the right place at the right time

5
Bevan Moody in action for Waitohi.

Young rugby player who suffered heart attack on field dies in hospital

03:33
Kiwi Melanie Cheung met Pope Francis at the Vatican and showed him how to hongi.

Hongi-ing the Holy Father: The Kiwi who taught Pope Francis the traditional Maori greeting

Dr Melanie Cheung - a researcher from Auckland University - was invited to an event in Rome, but wasn't expecting to meet Francis.

00:29
Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

Raw: Close-up view of Rocket Lab's successful rocket launch in Hawke’s Bay

Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

01:06
Manchester bombing attack victims include mothers, children, teenagers and a heroic aunt.

'RIP my darling' - Manchester terror attack victims remembered including an aunt, parents, children, teens and an off-duty cop

These victims left behind unfulfilled dreams and broken hearts. We pay a small tribute to them here.

01:55
Mr Little has come out swinging against the National 2017 Budget as not taking tax earners 'seriously'.

Watch: 'The One Dollar Bill Budget' - Andrew Little blasts $1 tax cut for cleaner on minimum wage

The big winners are the top earners who take home most of the tax benefits, the Labour leader says.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why healthcare workers were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.


 
