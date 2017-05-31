 

'We're going to have to keep pushing on' - cunning Peter Burling sidesteps question about adjustments to Team NZ's vessel

Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling cheekily dodged a curly question from a reporter at today's press conference after being asked about alterations and adjustments his side made to their vessel against Artemis Racing.

A reporter at today's press conference noticed NZ had shorter foils and rudders in today's race against Artemis Racing.
New Zealand came from behind in this morning's America's Cup qualifier in Bermuda to beat Swedish syndicate Artemis by one minute and 31 seconds.

A reporter asked Burling after his team's win about the length of his side's foils and rudders compared to other rivals at the America's Cup qualifiers.

With a wry smile Burling opted to dance around the question and didn't go into too much detail about his team's adjustments to their AC50 boat.

"I'm not actually sure how we stack up against everybody else in terms of length of foils and things like that," said Burling.

"We were really happy how the boat was going today and the speed we were able to get out of it."

Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.
Burling said every team at the event were doing their best to get that little bit faster and get the edge on their opponents.

"We are under no illusions that we have got to keep pushing on just like everyone is here," he said.

"Ben (Ainslie) has made some massive improvements overnight, you know Oracle is always looking fast. Just like everyone here were are trying to step up and be quicker than them."

Team New Zealand take on Land Rover BAR tomorrow morning at about 5.37am NZT the second race of day five of racing.

