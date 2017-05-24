 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


'We're all bouncing off each other' - Team NZ embracing boatload of Olympic talent at their disposal

share

Rebecca Wright 

US Correspondent

It's all hands to the deck as Team New Zealand sails into its final days of America's Cup preparation.

'There's always pressure but it's something that we always enjoy to be honest - it's just like the Olympic environment.'
Source: 1 NEWS

When asked whether the squad was feeling pressure, Peter Burling said it was another day at the office – with a slightly different view.

"There's always pressure but it's something that we always enjoy to be honest," he said.

"It's just like the Olympic environment."

And this is a boat stacked with Olympic talent with sailors Glenn Ashby, Blair Tuke and Burling, rower Joe Sullivan and cyclist Simon van Velthooven all proven Olympians in different arenas.

"It's an interesting one," skipper Ashby said.

"The guys we do have have all achieved great levels in not just sailing but in rowing and cycling.

"But just the mentality and the type of person and the professionalism that a lot of the guys bring to the team is something I think has really gelled."

The team says that their proven ability to perform in high performance, high pressure competition is amplified - as together they stare down the huge slog of America's Cup racing ahead.

"Knowing how to go to that red zone is probably what helps all of us together," van Velthooven said.

"Being able to think straight as well when you're in the red zone is probably something that you learn after racing a lot – sailing, rowing, or cycling so we're all bouncing off each other."

And there's another crucial dynamic brewing on board the boat - the 'brains trust' of Ashby, Burling and Tuke syncing together well.

"That key relationship with Peter and Blair is something we have been developing and working on for years now," Ashby said.

Years sharpened by Olympic and world championship success and now focused on sailing's ultimate challenge.

Related

Rebecca Wright

Central and South America

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

05:48
1
Mainland Netball in Canterbury is scrapping rep teams for year seven and eight players – Margaret Foster is outraged by the decision.

Watch: 'I was completely horrified' – Silver Ferns great bemused by decision to scrap rep teams

00:30
2
Tom Dumoulin lost over two minutes of his lead in the pink jersey after stopping 33km from the finish.

'He must be in dire need of that!' - cyclist loses massive lead in Giro d'Italia after stopping for toilet break

02:40
3
Six teams, sailing start of the art catamarans, will do brutal battle in qualifiers and knockout racing.

Collisions and controversy ahead as America's Cup poised to begin

02:04
4
Glen Ashby is the only remaining crewman from the San Francisco defeat.

'We're here to win' - Team NZ skipper says lessons have been learnt from devastating 2013 loss

00:30
5
Dorian Price was awarded the fight, getting to his feet ahead of Jonathan Lecat.

Watch: US fighter claims Muay Thai bout after bizarre double-knockdown

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:55
New Zealand is not immune to the issue, with New Zealand Rugby working closely with police ahead of the Lions tour.

Three more arrested in connection with Manchester suicide bombing as dozens still in hospital

A French minister has said the bomber is believed to have travelled to Syria and had "proven" links with ISIS.

01:58
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Raw video: 'You already are a nasty guy' - anti-vax campaigner takes on Dr Lance O'Sullivan in heated confrontation outside film screening

Dr O’Sullivan and Trisha Cheel clashed before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why DHB staff were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ