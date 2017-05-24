'We're all bouncing off each other' - Team NZ embracing boatload of Olympic talent at their disposal

It's all hands to the deck as Team New Zealand sails into its final days of America's Cup preparation.

When asked whether the squad was feeling pressure, Peter Burling said it was another day at the office – with a slightly different view.

"There's always pressure but it's something that we always enjoy to be honest," he said.

"It's just like the Olympic environment."

And this is a boat stacked with Olympic talent with sailors Glenn Ashby, Blair Tuke and Burling, rower Joe Sullivan and cyclist Simon van Velthooven all proven Olympians in different arenas.

"It's an interesting one," skipper Ashby said.

"The guys we do have have all achieved great levels in not just sailing but in rowing and cycling.

"But just the mentality and the type of person and the professionalism that a lot of the guys bring to the team is something I think has really gelled."

The team says that their proven ability to perform in high performance, high pressure competition is amplified - as together they stare down the huge slog of America's Cup racing ahead.

"Knowing how to go to that red zone is probably what helps all of us together," van Velthooven said.

"Being able to think straight as well when you're in the red zone is probably something that you learn after racing a lot – sailing, rowing, or cycling so we're all bouncing off each other."

And there's another crucial dynamic brewing on board the boat - the 'brains trust' of Ashby, Burling and Tuke syncing together well.

"That key relationship with Peter and Blair is something we have been developing and working on for years now," Ashby said.