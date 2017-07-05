 

Wellington to put on America's Cup victory parade for Team NZ next week

An America's Cup victory parade in Wellington will take place next Tuesday.

For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.
Peter Burling and his Emirates Team New Zealand teammates will be welcomed at Parliament at midday before parading through the city in similar fashion to the All Blacks' parades after winning the Rugby World Cup.

Acting Wellington Mayor Peter Eagle said it was exciting that Wellington will get a share of the success.

"There's more to New Zealand than just Auckland, and we want Wellington to give some love out," Mr Eagle told 1 NEWS NOW. 

Mr Eagle said they expected Wellingtonians to come out in their thousands next Tuesday.

Take a look back at the Wellington and Christchurch parades in 1995 when Team New Zealand brought the cup to our shores.
"We will be encouraging people to get their red socks out and we hope it will be a fantastic day for all," Mr Eagle said. 

The team will make their way along Lambton Quay and Willis St before a formal welcome and speeches in Civic Square.

On Monday, the Government gave $5 million worth of funding to Team New Zealand so they could retain talent for a defence.

Tomorrow there Auckland will host a victory parade for the sailors.

Follow live coverage of the Auckland parade on 1 NEWS NOW throughout Thursday afternoon, and on TVNZ1 with Wendy Petrie and Simon Dallow from 12.30pm-2.25pm.

