Wellington ice hockey showdown between US and Canada cancelled

The Ice Hockey Classic match between the US and Canada in Wellington today has been cancelled due to wind issues.

Source: 1 NEWS

The latest setback comes after the match was initially postponed yesterday due to a pipe containing liquid that is used to freeze the ice bursting.

Westpac Stadium said that wind issues mean the event had to be cancelled today due to health and safety reasons.

In a Twitter post today the stadium said that "more information regarding refunds will be updated shortly. We apologise to all ticket holders."