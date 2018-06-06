 

'We'll be competitive on day one' – Baseball NZ confident new Kiwi ABL team will shine

It's taken years of hard work and sacrifice mixed with moments of enormous doubt but Baseball New Zealand CEO Ryan Flynn's quest to grow the sport he loves into one of our biggest is now becoming real.

The team is expected to be made up of half Kiwis and half from overseas – including former MLB players.
Source: 1 NEWS

It's been confirmed New Zealand will have a team in the Australian Baseball League this season with some high profile players and investors already in the mix.

But that reality wasn’t always there - when Flynn came to New Zealand trying to push the future of baseball, he was almost laughed back onto the plane.

"At that point, people thought I was delusional," he said.

"When people mocked our great ambitions, it just fuelled us more."

Eight-and-a-half years later, what was once deemed a ridiculous dream in a softball-loving country, is now a reality thanks to a Kiwi team’s inclusion in the ABL.

The franchise will likely play under an Auckland moniker with 20 home games across the few months.

As many as four ex-Major League players - two having played in the top flight in the last couple of years - are ready to join the team that will be made up half of Kiwis and half from overseas.

Flynn says the roster is coming together nicely.

"I actually think with our contacts and what we've built we'll be pretty competitive on day one.

"But I think building a mature professional baseball programme like the Breakers or like other organisations will take a couple of years."

It's already attracting a number of potential investors, even garnering attention in the MLB.

1 NEWS understands San Francisco Giants closer Mark Melancon is close to striking an ownership deal with the new franchise.

