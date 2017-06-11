Weekend flashback: IT'S OVER! Ref stops Mark Hunt pummelling drained UFC opponent as Auckland crowd roars at TKO win

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this afternoon's UFC Fight Night Auckland headlined by Mark Hunt and Derrick Lewis from the Spark Arena in Auckland.

4:20pm: Mark Hunt vs. Derrick Lewis - 5 Round Heavyweight Fight

RESULT: MARK HUNT WINS BY TECHNICAL KNOCKOUT

ROUND 4

Hunt starts where he left off with another leg kick. Lewis still backtracking and looking tired. Lewis tries a high leg kick but misses and Hunt counters with a low kick. HUNT CONNECTS WITH A RIGHT HAND! Lewis steps back dazed but regains himself. The pair smile at each other and it's back on. Hunt lands a hook to the body. We've already said it but Lewis looks REALLY tired. Everything in his movements looks heavy and dragging. Hunt is being clever though. A lot of fighters might try to finish it seeing this kind of fighter but he knows the knockout pedigree. Lewis is tagged by a big right. Hunt sees his chance. He throws more punches. Lewis is ducking down and covering his head. He's going for the finish! THE REF STEPS IN! IT'S OVER. HUNT WINS!

ROUND 3

Hunt gets a little too aggressive to start the round trying to start where he left off and Lewis tries to counter but his uppercut and knee misses. Hunt still owning the middle of the Octagon as the pair trade wild, missing haymakers. Lewis is getting frustrated as his hooks continue to miss and let Hunt counter him. Hunt controlling this round so far as he lands a rare leg kick. BIG uppercut from Lewis just misses! Lewis looks tired and Hunt can see it. The American is panting. Hunt is moving forward with body punches. Hunt is really playing defensive now and backtracking around the Octagon. Crowd chanting "Hunt!" Another strong round for Hunt. Lewis is looking very tired and the crowd is finding its voice.

ROUND 2

The fight is stopped by the ref midway through as Hunt advances on Lewis. Lewis steps back and keeps his hands out to make distance but in doing so pokes Hunt in the eye. Ref gets the doctor in to check Hunt is fine and he seems happy enough. Ref knows Lewis didn't deliberately do it but he warns him to be more careful. Fight back on. Lewis tries a flying knee but Hunt evades. Hunt comes forward, Lewis goes for the head and HUNT LANDS A COUNTER ELBOW TO THE HEAD! Lewis is hurt, he's running from Hunt. Hunt's trying to find another window but he can't. Hunt lands another big left to finish the round. Big round for Hunt.

ROUND 1

The pair don't even touch each other for the first minute as they both weigh up the length situation. Lewis initiates with a straight kick. Hunt responds by driving him into the fence Lewis shoves him off and goes for a pair of leg kicks to the head - both blocked. Lewis goes for another high kick, Hunt steps inside to miss it and Lewis tries an uppercut which is blocked. Hunt tries an uppercut of his own but misses. Hunt owning the middle of the Octagon. Hunt goes in again to pin him on the fence. Lewis shoves him off and gets a big over the top to the forehead. They're back to dancing. The hooter goes and they head to the corners. Hunt has a cut on his forehead.

PRE-FIGHT

We're moments away from the headline fight. Both men have made their way to the ring. A massive roar from the crowd for Hunt and boos for Lewis. How much will the home crowd affect this fight? Lewis has the longest active win streak in the heavyweight division (6) and most knockout wins in the UFC since 2014 (8) so this afternoon should be a thriller. Lewis holds big advantages with 5 inches in height and 7 inches in reach.

4:00pm: Derek Brunson vs. Dan Kelly - 3 Round Middleweight Fight

RESULT: DEREK BRUNSON WINS BY KNOCKOUT

ROUND 1

It's over before it began! The pair size each over up in the first minute but with just 1:06 on the clock Brunson moves in and connects with a brutal right hook clean to the head. Kelly hits the canvas and Brunson goes in for the finish but the ref stops him straight away. For the hype this fight had, this is a shocking result.

3:23pm: Dan Hooker vs. Ross Pearson - 3 Round Lightweight Fight

RESULT: DAN HOOKER WINS BY KNOCKOUT

ROUND 2

Pearson opens with a good one-two combo to Hooker that has The Hangman on the backfoot. "Hooker" chants come from the crowd. Hooker starting to respond to the punch game with a consistant left jab but Pearson can get quick punches off in response. Pearson getting more confident. He steps in for another combo and HOOKER GETS HIM IN THE HEAD WITH A KNEE! Pearson hits the canvas.. Hooker goes for the finish. Ref steps in. IT'S OVER!

ROUND 1

Hooker keeps his distance early. He has a 2 inch advantage in height and massive 6 inch advantage in reach. He stays out with a few low kicks while staying on the front foot. Pearson tries to change tempo, goes high with a roundkick but it misses. Another clean kick from Hooker as he continues to find his range. Kick to the head is blocked by Pearson. More kicks from Hooker continue to find their mark but Pearson is countering with quick jabs to the head each time - not all landing but causing Hooker to think. Big head kick from Hooker just misses but it gets a reaction from the crowd. Pearson takes him to the fence but he evades. Hooker goes for a takedown, Pearson escapes. The two back to dancing on their feet. Hooter goes. Close round but Hooker's persistant leg kicks may snatch it for him.

PRE-FIGHT

New Zealand's second fighter of the night is about to hit the ring in the Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker. There's some promo work going on before the bout to hype the Auckland crowd for their own. A win for Hooker against UFC veteran Pearson could propel his career to new heights while Pearson needs a win to possibly keep his UFC career going. Pearson, a fighter from the UK, uses his walkout to pay tribute to the victims in Manchester. Hooker, with a NZ flag draped over him, is welcomed by a roar from the Auckland crowd. Moments away from the fight.

3:05pm: Ion Cutelaba vs. Henrique da Silva - 3 Round Light Heavyweight Fight

RESULT: ION CUTELABA WINS BY KNOCKOUT

ROUND 1

IT'S OVER! Not even 30 seconds! Cutelaba comes in with a massive right hand and as soon as he realises it's stunned de Silva, he pounces. Another big right puts de Silva on the canvas and starts laying in to him with head punches. De Silva tries to defend initially but he gives in and the ref steps in. 22 seconds and it's done.

2:48pm: Tim Elliott vs. Ben Nguyen - 3 Round Flyweight Fight

RESULT: BEN NGUYEN WINS BY SUBMISSION (REAR NAKED CHOKE)

ROUND 1

Nguyen starst the fight with a big left kick to the head. Elliot looks to respond but Nguyen gets on him and rolls him to the ground before wrapping his legs around Elliot's waist. Elliot tries to stand with Nguyen on his back but he falters! It goes to the ground and Nguyen slips the arm around Elliot's neck for a rear naked choke. Elliot taps out, IT'S OVER! Not even a minute on the fight.

2:15pm: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Mizuto Hirota - 3 Round Featherweight Fight

RESULT: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI WINS BY UNANIMOUS DECISION

Obvious decision here. Volkanovski says he'll fight anyone the UFC throws at him but he wants to take down the 'bad guys' in the division. Acknowledges the fans in Australia before thanking the Auckland crowd with a big "Kia Ora!" which the crowd roars to.

ROUND 3

The Australian looks happy to take this to the judges as he keeps his distance in the third round and doesn't give Hirota any chances to get a knockout win. The pair tango around the octagon before the hooter finally goes. It goes to the scorecards but this is a pretty obvious win.

ROUND 2

Volkanovski starts the round where he left off and he pins Hirota to the fence again. Volkanoksi lands another big blow to the face and Hirota stumbles! He's back on his feet but Volkanovski is on the attack again. Got to admire the chin of Hirota - a lot of fighters would be out cold from just one of the clean punches he's taken so far. Hirota goes for the takedown, Volkanovski reverses but looks like he wants to keep the fight on its feet. 30 seconds left and Hirota hits the canvas again from another punch but he defends well as the hooter goes.

ROUND 1

Volkanovski starts with some great kicks at distance. Hirota deflects but it appears to be a trap as Volkanovski pins him to the fence. Hirota tries to escape and he goes down from a quick punch by Volkanovski! It looks over as he goes in for the finish but Hirota somehow defends with his back on the canvas and escapes to his feet! Volkanovski knows he's at least dazed Hirota though and he's on the front foot. Beautiful spinning elbow as Hirota evades the fence again. Round 1 ends with Hirota deflecting some punches. Easy to pick that round's winner.

1:50pm: Hunt and Lewis are in the building but there's an entire main card to get through before the knockout artists clash! Up next, it's Alexander Volkanovski against Mizuto Hirota!

1:28pm: Damien Brown vs. Vinc Pichel - 3 Round Lightweight Fight

RESULT: VINC PICHEL WINS BY KNOCKOUT

ROUND 1

It's over! With 1:26 left on the clock Pichel lands a devastating uppercut that Brown walked right into! Brown had been the aggressor early in the fight and Pichel looks like he was just waiting for his moment and got it! To Brown's credit, he looked good on the front foot but a moment of carelessness ended his night.

1:00pm: Dominque Steele v Luke Jumeau - 3 Round Welterweight Fight

RESULT: LUKE JUMEAU WINS BY UNANIMOUS DECISION!

Brilliant stuff for the Kiwi and a fairytale ending to his quest to make the UFC. He said making it was like making the All Blacks - well he battled like one and now he's got the result to back it up. He thanks New Zealand for campaigning on social media to get him on the fight card and says the result is just the beginning. While he's no champion contender yet, this is a massive result for the Kiwi - and the crowd knows it.

ROUND 3

Jumeau may have just win this fight with another massive right hook. Steele does a brilliant job to defend the attack afterwards and even gets Jumeau on the fence again but the Kiwi looks good on the attack. They trade a couple of blows in the final seconds to a roaring Auckland crowd before the final bell goes. The pair share a moment in the middle before heading to their corners.

ROUND 2

MASSIVE round for Jumeau as he stuns Steele with a massive countering right hook to the head. Steele stumbles at distance around the octagon long enough to regain his balance but Jumeau goes on the attack. Steele tries to get back into the fight late in the round with another pin on the wall but this is easily Jumeau's round. Big round 3 to come.

ROUND 1

Steele takes the upperhand early by taking Jumeau to the fence but Jumeau escapes! The pair trade at length but Jumeau misstimes and Steele gets him down on the mat for a takedown. Jumeau does a great job to parry off the attack as the bell goes. First round to Steele.

PRE-FIGHT

This afternoon's fight for Mark Hunt is more than a trip home.

The heavyweight fighter's bout with American Derrick Lewis could be a chance to reignite his UFC career after coming off a loss to Alistair Overeem and a no contest to Brock Lesnar which he originally lost before steroids were found in Lesnar's system.

It's a mouth-watering match-up for UFC fans with both renowned knockout artists.

But New Zealand fans have two more fights in particular to look forward to as well with Kiwi fighters Dan Hooker and Luke Jemeau also heading to the octagon before the main event.

While Hooker is a household name in the MMA arena, Jumeau is getting his first fight on UFC's stage after stringing together a 6-win streak - an opportunity he knows may well be the biggest of his career.

"This is the All Blacks for me," he said.

"To get that UFC contract is the pinnacle of the MMA game."

Undercard fights began at midday with the main card starting at 1pm.

FIGHT CARD