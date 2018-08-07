'We'd love the opportunity to have a rematch' - Joseph Parker wants another shot at Dillian Whyte

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker says he hopes he can get a rematch with Dillian Whyte after admitting he thinks the second round head clash between the pair changed the momentum of their bout.

Parker was handed the second loss of his career in London last month via unanimous decision after his fight with Whyte went the distance.

The 26-year-old told Sky Sports UK would like to face the Briton again, even though Whyte isn't likely to take interest with fights against Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder possibly opening up to him.

Joseph Parker during the Dillian Whyte fight. Source: Associated Press

"I think I will give him time to celebrate, give him time to talk to his team, and sort of see what their plans are," Parker said.

"But for us, we would love the opportunity to have a rematch there for the next fight or the future.

"But at the moment, we're working on seeing what the next plan is for us, but it was an exciting fight, and I think a lot of people want to see it again."

With the loss, the former WBO champion slipped further down the pecking order for contesting world titles.

Joseph Parker knocked Dillian Whyte down in the 12th. Source: Photosport

But Parker feels the second-round head knock, which was later adjusted to a knock down by judges, was a difference maker.

"The fight was going well. We were executing the plan until the headbutt and Dillian Whyte did all he could to rough me up, which is credit to him. Like I said, he's a tough, tough opponent," Parker said.

"I think I was quite hurt from the headbutt in the second round, which caused me a bit of discomfort.