'We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight' - Floyd Mayweather reveals demands for possible super bout

Floyd Mayweather has given the biggest hint yet of an impending mega fight between himself and UFC superstar, Conor McGregor.

Mayweather revealed his financial demands for what could be one of the biggest fights in history.
Appearing on ESPN's First Take overnight, Mayweather was quizzed about the possibility of the two squaring off, and made his demands clear in terms of payment.

"We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight," Mayweather said.

"They know what my number is. My number is a guaranteed $100 million. That was my number."

"We are willing to give him $15 million and then we can talk about splitting the percentage - the back end - on the pay-per-view. But of course, we're the 'A side.'"

Floyd Mayweather insists he started the rumours about fighting Conor McGregor.

"How can a guy talk about making $20 or $30 million if he has never made $8 or $9 million in a fight."

Mayweather, 39, who has been retired since 2015, also mentioned that there is no possibility of a rematch between himself and Manny Pacquiao, adamantly stating McGregor would be his sole focus.

"Only thing I'm probably interested in is the Conor McGregor fight," he said.

"I'm a businessman, and it makes business sense. I believe in what me and [adviser] Al Haymon talk about every day - I believe in working smarter, not harder."
 

