 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Tonga's Olympic flag Pita Taufatofua has sent a special message to his people tonight after the Pacific nation was battered by Cyclone Gita earlier in the week.

Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".
Source: 1 NEWS

Taufatofua represented Tonga at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is competing in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in the cross-country skiing event.

"The Tongan people and Pacific Islanders have a very unique personality - they laugh at everything," said Taufatofua.

"They joke about everything, they do it in a way that they can make light of anything – it can be the most worst possible circumstance.

"They'll find some way to turn it into a positive and that is something very unique about Polynesians."

Taufatofua said the heart of the Tongan people and culture will help them get through.

"If there is a specific message to them you know we will rebuild," said Taufatofua.

"We've been rebuilding for a thousand years, we've had cyclones come before.

"What hasn't been affected is the heart of the people.

"Buildings we can repair but the core values and the core strengths of the Tongan people, no cyclone can come through and affect them – that hasn't been touched.

"And that's what is going to get our people through this."

Related

Olympics

00:49
Pete Wardell is just as mesmerised by Pita Taufatofua's story as the rest of the world.

'I want to still be alive for my race!' Tongan flag-bearer wrapping up warm at Winter Olympics opening ceremony
00:49
Pete Wardell is just as mesmerised by Pita Taufatofua's story as the rest of the world.

'They're our brothers and sisters' - NZ Chef de Mission vows to help Tongan flag-bearer 'any way we can' at Winter Olympics
01:02
Pita Taufatofua became a global sensation at the Olympics, and last night modelled at the Pacific Fusion Fashion Show in Auckland.

Oiled-up Tongan flag-bearer gets marriage proposals from 'men and women' after shooting to Olympic fame

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The American scored 97.75 to take out the snowboard men’s halfpipe final in PyeongChang.

US snowboard star Shaun White delivers flawless final run to win third Winter Olympics gold

00:39
2
Running at the same time as the Winter Olympics, the winner of the robot skiing tournament won $US10,000.

Watch: Human athletes beware! Ski Robot Challenge held in South Korea

00:55
3
John Parker will be looking to get the night started with a bang for the Parker camp in Cardiff, Wales.

Video: 'I will be in his corner' - Joseph Parker's younger brother set to fight in undercard unification bout

00:15
4
Adams scored 22 points and secured 17 rebounds in his side’s 120-112 loss to Cleveland.

Steven Adams has strong outing in Thunder's loss to Cleveland Cavaliers

5
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 06: Tony Williams of Tonga is helped from the field during the 2017 Pacific Test Invitational match between Tonga and Fiji at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on May 6, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Eels suspend Tony Williams for two NRL matches after drink-driving sentencing

01:20
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".


01:52
Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice.

Watch: Amazing new images of orcas emerge from Antarctica's 'Whale Highway'

Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice studying the aquatic mammals.

03:58
So far three MPs say they'll run to replace Bill English as leader.

'A strong showing' from Amy Adams puts 'huge pressure' on other National leadership contenders - Corin Dann

Ms Adams announced her bid to succeed Bill English, flanked by a group of supportive MPs.


03:51
The storm also pounded Fiji's southernmost islands.

Thousands still without power as Tonga picks up the pieces after destructive Cyclone Gita

The cyclone destroyed homes, churches and even the nation's historic Parliament House.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 