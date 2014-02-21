 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'We need medals' - Kiwi freeskier desperate to break Winter Olympics medal drought

share

Source:

AAP

As the best-performing New Zealander from Sochi 2014 contesting the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Janina Kuzma is feeling the pressure to win a medal.

Janina Kuzma competes at the Sochi Olympics

Source: Associated Press

But the halfpipe freeskier doesn't believe she should be alone in carrying the burden of ending the country's 26-year medal drought.

Kuzma was in the bronze medal position four years ago before falling to fifth.

It was a similar narrative for snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight and speed skater Peter Michael's top-five finishes for New Zealand in PyeongChang.

Chef de mission Peter Wardell this week emphasised that the country is not in South Korea to make up the numbers and the 32-year-old Kuzma has urged her teammates to draw a line in the snow.

"I think there's a lot of pressure on the whole team, not just myself," she said.

"I think everyone's feeling the pressure.

"We know that we need medals. Someone needs to medal at these Games.

"That's on everyone's shoulders."

Kuzma appears up against it to become the first Kiwi Winter Olympic medallist since alpine skier Annelise Coberger in 1992.

Soon after claiming an encouraging 10th at a World Cup event in the US in mid- December, the world No.27 suffered a knee injury.

She stopped short of touting herself as being in a better position than 2014.

"I'd like to say yes, coming fifth at the last Olympics you always want to do better," she said.

"I'm just coming back. But everything's going really smoothly. Training's been great in Calgary.

"The top 12, really anyone can take it. It just comes down to the day and who's performing and firing."

Kuzma will begin her qualification campaign alongside compatriot Britt Hawes on Monday

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:20
1
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

00:15
2
American luger Emily Sweeney was lucky to walk away from this.

Watch: How did she survive that? Luger in horror 110km/h smash at Winter Olympics

00:39
3
Running at the same time as the Winter Olympics, the winner of the robot skiing tournament won $US10,000.

Watch: Human athletes beware! Ski Robot Challenge held in South Korea

00:55
4
John Parker will be looking to get the night started with a bang for the Parker camp in Cardiff, Wales.

Video: 'I will be in his corner' - Joseph Parker's younger brother set to fight in undercard unification bout

5

'We need medals' - Kiwi freeskier desperate to break Winter Olympics medal drought

01:20
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".


01:52
Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice.

Watch: Amazing new images of orcas emerge from Antarctica's 'Whale Highway'

Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice studying the aquatic mammals.

03:58
So far three MPs say they'll run to replace Bill English as leader.

'A strong showing' from Amy Adams puts 'huge pressure' on other National leadership contenders - Corin Dann

Ms Adams announced her bid to succeed Bill English, flanked by a group of supportive MPs.


03:51
The storm also pounded Fiji's southernmost islands.

Thousands still without power as Tonga picks up the pieces after destructive Cyclone Gita

The cyclone destroyed homes, churches and even the nation's historic Parliament House.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 