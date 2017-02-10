'We are incredibly proud New Zealanders' - Pete Burling and Blair Tuke beaming after Halbergs win

Sailing's golden boys Pete Burling and Blair Tuke said it was an amazing feeling to win team of the year award at the 54th Halberg awards in Auckland last night.

The sailing duo won gold at last year's Rio Games in the 49er sailing event on the back of their silver in London 2012.

"Both Blair and myself are incredibly proud New Zealanders and it made us incredibly proud to co-captain the New Zealand Olympic team into the biggest sporting stage in the world," said Burling.

"We have a massive team behind us, nights like tonight are incredibly special and we get to share it with our team that supported us."

Tuke said he was stoked to finally win an award after attending the awards ceremony for the last five years.

The pair thanked their coach and staff for their support over the years.