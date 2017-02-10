 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'We are incredibly proud New Zealanders' - Pete Burling and Blair Tuke beaming after Halbergs win

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Sailing's golden boys Pete Burling and Blair Tuke said it was an amazing feeling to win team of the year award at the 54th Halberg awards in Auckland last night.

The sailing duo won gold at the Rio Games and took out the team of the year award at the 2017 Halbergs.
Source: SKY

The sailing duo won gold at last year's Rio Games in the 49er sailing event on the back of their silver in London 2012.

"Both Blair and myself are incredibly proud New Zealanders and it made us incredibly proud to co-captain the New Zealand Olympic team into the biggest sporting stage in the world," said Burling.

"We have a massive team behind us, nights like tonight are incredibly special and we get to share it with our team that supported us."

Tuke said he was stoked to finally win an award after attending the awards ceremony for the last five years. 

The pair thanked their coach and staff for their support over the years.

"I think Blair and myself are both incredibly proud of what we have managed to achieve over the last four years," Burling said.

Related

Sailing

00:52

No wankers: NZ's star sailors Blair Tuke and Pete Burling reveal team ethos
00:17
Gold medal-winning sailor and opening ceremony flag bearer Blair Tuke says he can't wait to share his win with the country.

'We're super proud of what we've achieved' - gold medal hero Blair Tuke on returning home
New Zealand's Peter Burling, right, and teammate Blair Tuke

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke increase lead in gold medal race as Rio winds play havoc
01:38
Another accolade for Team NZ’s world champion and Olympic silver medallists.

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke's 27-win streak ended by Aussies at Olympic venue

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech


00:22
2
NZ, Australia, China, England and Japan were no match for the Bolt - All Stars side at the Nitro Athletics event.

Watch: Usain Bolt leaves Kiwis and Aussies in his dust as All Stars power to victory in mixed 4x100m relay


00:28
3
Eliza McCartney was all smiles even after a shocking blooper while accepting the Halberg Sporting moment of 2016 award.

Watch: Eliza's all smiles again! Awesome scenes as a giggling McCartney takes home fans choice Halberg

00:41
4
Rio Gold medallist Lisa Carrington won Sportswoman of the Year after being nominated for the award six times prior.

As it happened: Lisa Carrington sweeps all before her to claim Supreme award

00:32
5
New Zealand won both their matches yesterday against Japan and Samoa in the Challenge Cup.

Watch: 'Nothing brings NZ sports teams together like the haka' - Black Sox unleash rousing haka against Samoa

00:47
Overall supreme winner of the Halberg Award, Lisa Carrington ( canoeing ) at the 54th Halberg Awards in support of the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 9 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Lisa Carrington as motivated as ever following epic 2016 and Halberg success

"Whether I get faster, I don't know, but I've got lots more work to do."

Stranded whales at Farewell Spit

LIVE: 'Stay safe' - hundreds of whales die at Farewell Spit as people rush to save survivors

The call has gone out for those who can help at the 10.30am high tide.


01:15
Petrol companies will be under the pump this year as the government looks at pricing.

'The timing of this would have nothing to do with the election?' Jack Tame grills Judith Collins on petrol price investigation

Jack wants to know why the investigation is being launched now.


00:29
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech

Malone's speech was short, but packed with impact.


00:41
Rio Gold medallist Lisa Carrington won Sportswoman of the Year after being nominated for the award six times prior.

As it happened: Lisa Carrington sweeps all before her to claim Supreme award

The Rio Olympic champion beat out Mahe Drysdale, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke and Liam Malone to take home the award for 2017.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ