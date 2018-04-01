'We haven't had a fair crack' - Kevin Barry calls for improved refereeing in Parker-Chisora bout

Joseph Parker's camp are pleading for a tough referee for the upcoming bout with Dereck Chisora, after failing to impress in the Kiwi heavyweight's recent fights.

With Parker to meet Chisora in the ring on October 27 in London, trainer Kevin Barry is demanding a referee prepared to crack down on any kind of underhand tactics.

In particular, Barry drew attention to Parker's fight with Chisora's compatriot - Dillian Whyte - in a bout that saw the Kiwi subjected to both headbutts and wrestling.

Speaking to Stuff, Barry made it clear exactly what his team are demanding, with the crucial fight for Parker now less than a month away.

"We need a ref who is going to take no bulls***, a ref who has the strength and experience to control this fight and not let it get out of hand," Barry said.

"There are a couple of excellent refs in the UK and there are also a couple who are simply not up to standard.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"We hope that we get a fair crack and that we get the support that is well overdue to us with the officials."