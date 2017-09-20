 

'We have other options' - Team Parker deny Jennings fight a done deal, hint at alternative

Despite reports out of the USA suggesting Joseph Parker will return to the ring against American fighter Bryant Jennings in August, the Kiwi heavyweight's promoters say that there is nothing on the cards for their man at the moment.

Joseph Parker in London ahead of his WBO heavyweight boxing title defence. London, UK. 19 September 2017. Copyright Image: Matt Impey / www.photosport.nz

Joseph Parker in London ahead of his WBO heavyweight boxing title defence.

Source: Photosport

As reported earlier today, Parker was said to have agreed terms with Jennings, supposedly seeing the two face off on August 19 (NZT) in Atlantic City.

However, in a statement released by Duco Events' David Higgins, no such fight has been agreed.

"Contrary to media reports, a fight between Joseph Parker and Bryant Jennings has not been confirmed," Higgins said.

"Whilst we are in negotiations with the Jennings camp, we have other options on the table, including Alexander Ustinov.

"No deal will be made on the next fight until Joseph and his team are satisfied with the final terms and a contract has been fully negotiated and signed."

