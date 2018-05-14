'We have to get past Jeff Horn' - Terence Crawford's trainer says fighter is destined for great things

Terence Crawford might not be well known outside of US boxing circles just yet, but a win over Jeff Horn will put him on course for global superstardom.

Terence Crawford connects with Felix Diaz during their WBO/WBC junior welterweight title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York. Source: Getty

That's the view of his trainer, Brian McIntyre, who reckons his charge is bound for Floyd Mayweather levels of fame.

Two of the most powerful organisations in US sport - ESPN and Top Rank - are banking on Crawford to beat Horn on Saturday, claim the WBO welterweight championship and become one of the faces of boxing in America.

Mayweather has previously anointed Crawford as his successor, rating him as the world's top pound-for-pound fighter and saying he reminded him of himself when he was younger - but the 30-year-old from Nebraska has a long way to go to match his public profile.

Crawford's fanbase isn't anywhere near where it should be considering what he has achieved, having won titles in two weight classes and unified the four major junior welterweight belts last year.

He received only a muted response from the small crowd assembled at MGM Grand for his open workout. Horn, surprisingly, had arguably more support for his.

Horn's promoter Dean Lonergan has repeatedly put that on McIntyre, blaming his poor management decisions for Crawford's lack of crossover appeal and describing him as "worst-managed, worst-advised fighter in the history of boxing."

Jeff Horn punches Gary Corcoran during the WBO Welterweight Championship bout between Jeff Horn and Gary Corcoran at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre in Brisbane. Source: Getty

But according to McIntyre, it's only a matter of time until Crawford's name is everywhere.

"It's already started since just getting on the scene and he's been climbing since then," said McIntyre.

"I see it getting much bigger after this and with the push of ESPN and Top Rank, it's going to get much bigger.

"But first we have to get past Jeff Horn.

"He's a determined fighter and has the will to win."

Crawford started boxing at just seven and, about five years later, McIntyre said he could see something special in him.

"When he was about 12 or 13, he never lost after that," he said.