 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'We have to get past Jeff Horn' - Terence Crawford's trainer says fighter is destined for great things

share

Source:

AAP

Terence Crawford might not be well known outside of US boxing circles just yet, but a win over Jeff Horn will put him on course for global superstardom.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Terence Crawford connects with Felix Diaz during their WBO/WBC junior welterweight title bout at Madison Square Garden on May 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Terence Crawford connects with Felix Diaz during their WBO/WBC junior welterweight title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Source: Getty

That's the view of his trainer, Brian McIntyre, who reckons his charge is bound for Floyd Mayweather levels of fame.

Two of the most powerful organisations in US sport - ESPN and Top Rank - are banking on Crawford to beat Horn on Saturday, claim the WBO welterweight championship and become one of the faces of boxing in America.

Mayweather has previously anointed Crawford as his successor, rating him as the world's top pound-for-pound fighter and saying he reminded him of himself when he was younger - but the 30-year-old from Nebraska has a long way to go to match his public profile.

Crawford's fanbase isn't anywhere near where it should be considering what he has achieved, having won titles in two weight classes and unified the four major junior welterweight belts last year.

He received only a muted response from the small crowd assembled at MGM Grand for his open workout. Horn, surprisingly, had arguably more support for his.

Horn's promoter Dean Lonergan has repeatedly put that on McIntyre, blaming his poor management decisions for Crawford's lack of crossover appeal and describing him as "worst-managed, worst-advised fighter in the history of boxing."

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 13: Jeff Horn punches Gary Corcoran during the WBO Welterweight Championship bout between Jeff Horn and Gary Corcoran at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on December 13, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Jeff Horn punches Gary Corcoran during the WBO Welterweight Championship bout between Jeff Horn and Gary Corcoran at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre in Brisbane.

Source: Getty

But according to McIntyre, it's only a matter of time until Crawford's name is everywhere.

"It's already started since just getting on the scene and he's been climbing since then," said McIntyre.

"I see it getting much bigger after this and with the push of ESPN and Top Rank, it's going to get much bigger.

"But first we have to get past Jeff Horn.

"He's a determined fighter and has the will to win."

Crawford started boxing at just seven and, about five years later, McIntyre said he could see something special in him.

"When he was about 12 or 13, he never lost after that," he said.

"He was going up against guys that were No.1 and 2 in the country and he had only had about 10 or 11 fights. And he was beating them. And I was like 'wow, this kid is bad'."

Related

Boxing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

00:18
2
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen snapped after he was repeatedly asked about the crashes he has been involved in recently.

'If I get a few more I'll head-butt someone' - F1 driver snaps over line of questioning

00:15
3
Washington claimed their first ever Stanley Cup with a 4-3 comeback win.

Watch: Washington Capitals end Las Vegas Golden Knights' fairytale season with late winner to claim Stanley Cup

00:41
4
The NZ fullback fired a devastating blow against Australia, setting up a crucial try to give the Kiwis a 27-18 win at the Junior World Cup.

Baby Blacks pip Junior Wallabies in thrilling final pool match at U20s World Cup

01:01
5
Jokes aside, Ngani Laumape pays credit to the humbleness of the Barrett brothers.

Watch: Three Barrett brothers is too many in the All Blacks, Damien McKenzie quips

Auckland, New Zealand - May 26, 2013: People walk beside a MAXX train at platform in Britomart Transport Centre on May 26 2013. It designed to serve up to 10,500 passengers during the peak hour in its current configuration as a terminus

Transport Minister won't commit to timeline for Auckland to Hamilton passenger rail and it's unlikely by 2020 based on Government reports

Feedback to the Government on a fast-tracked 2019 "interim option" rail service has been largely negative.

04:57
Whena Owen hit the streets of Northcote with one week left in the by-election.

John Armstrong's opinion: Northcote likely to still be in National's hands after tomorrow's by-election

"For Labour to be embarrassed by the result, National will not only have to win. It will have to win big," our columnist writes.


Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

The incident occurred at a check in service desk around 3pm yesterday.

00:20
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Watch: 'I could f*****g nail you up against the wall' – Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Brisbane 'poo jogger' - How two amateur Aussie sleuths caught the corporate high flyer in the act

For months, Andrew Macintosh had stopped off several times a week to defecate in an alleyway of an apartment block.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 