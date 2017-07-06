'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help saw TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

A refusal to help during a critical moment at the America's Cup campaign in Bermuda saw the Kiwi team coming together in a defining point of the regatta.

Source: 1 NEWS

Matteo de Nora, principal of Team New Zealand, told the Weekend Herald the team asked for help after the dramatic capsize last month during the Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger series.

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French syndicate Groupama Team France to help fix their boat, but the French refused.

De Nora said the French asked for $470,000 for their services, but this offer was withdrawn before a decision was made.

"After the French said 'no', the team was united. I can tell you the secretaries were using hair dryers to dry the boat, the cooks, security, everybody was working round the clock," he told NZHerald.

"It was incredible. That to me was the highlight. It was that moment I thought 'we have a chance after all'."

Team New Zealand were lent a hydraulic ram by the British team.