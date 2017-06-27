 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


We have a challenger! Luna Rossa announced to take on Team New Zealand as challenger of record

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup after Team New Zealand's victory in Bermuda today.

A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Prime Minister says the Government will have talks with the team about hosting the America’s Cup in New Zealand.
Source: 1 NEWS
Amid the celebrations, Phil Goff spared a thought for the late, great Sir Peter Blake.
Source: Breakfast
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson was watching Team New Zealand win the 35th America's Cup with friends and family of the crew in Bermuda.
Source: Breakfast
Richard and Heather Burling were on shore in Bermuda waiting to congratulate their son on his win.
Source: 1 NEWS
Team NZ beat back all the odds to claim a historic and unlikely America's Cup win. This was the moment it happened.
Source: SKY

Related

Americas Cup

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Amid champagne popping and tons of emotion, Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby cut right to heart of what this means.

America's Cup LIVE: 'Man, did they sharpen up' - watch as Jimmy Spithill admits he was stunned by Team NZ's transformation

00:30
2
Team NZ beat back all the odds to claim a historic and unlikely America's Cup win. This was the moment it happened.

They did it! The moment of utter jubilation as Team NZ crosses the finish to win the 35th America's Cup

00:30
3
It's the stuff of dreams, with thousands of Kiwis on hand to witness the incredible moment Team NZ lifts the Cup.

The glorious moment Peter Burling, Ashby lift the America's Cup as the Kiwi crowd goes bonkers

00:30
4
Team NZ beat back all the odds to claim a historic and unlikely America's Cup win. This was the moment it happened.

They did it! The moment of utter jubilation as Team NZ crosses the finish to win the 35th America’s Cup

00:37
5

'This is for Peter Blake' – Auckland Mayor Phil Goff pays tribute to legendary Kiwi sailor as Team NZ win America's Cup

00:59
A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.

We have a challenger! Luna Rossa announced to take on Team New Zealand as challenger of record

A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.


00:37

'This is for Peter Blake' – Auckland Mayor Phil Goff pays tribute to legendary Kiwi sailor as Team NZ win America's Cup

Amid the celebrations, Phil Goff spared a thought for the late, great Sir Peter Blake.


00:23
The pair were surrounded by hundreds of fans at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron.

Watch: 'We have absolutely wiped the floor with Jimmy Spithill' - Brodie & Hilary lose the plot as Team NZ does the unthinkable

The pair were surrounded by hundreds of fans at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron.


00:30
Amid champagne popping and tons of emotion, Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby cut right to heart of what this means.

America's Cup LIVE: 'Man, did they sharpen up' - watch as Jimmy Spithill admits he was stunned by Team NZ's transformation

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.

02:03
Early childhood teachers can be paid as much as $9000 per year less than kindergarten teachers.

'Really tough to make ends meet' - those teaching our littlest children say they deserve a big pay rise

Early childhood teachers can be paid as much as $9000 per year less than kindy teachers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ