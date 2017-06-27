We have a challenger! Luna Rossa announced to take on Team New Zealand as challenger of record

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Source:
A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup after Team New Zealand's victory in Bermuda today.
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.
Amid the celebrations, Phil Goff spared a thought for the late, great Sir Peter Blake.
The pair were surrounded by hundreds of fans at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron.
1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.
Early childhood teachers can be paid as much as $9000 per year less than kindy teachers.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ