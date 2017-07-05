'We got up at 3am every morning' - proud parents eagerly await arrival of victorious Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby

The proud parents of Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby have made the trip across the ditch to welcome their son and his victorious team home at Auckland Airport.

John and Lyn have travelled from Bendigo in Victoria especially for the America's Cup homecoming.

"I'm beside myself actually, I can feel the butterflies and I'm actually starting to feel quite teary about the whole thing," said Lyn.

"Just trying to keep a lid on it right now."

Glenn's father John said they have been watching his son's races closely throughout the entire America's Cup campaign in Bermuda.

"We got up at three o'clock every morning and watched every race. Sometimes watched the replays as well."

"Really excited, we haven't seen him for about three months and they have our grandchildren with them.

"We are really excited to see the whole family."

Team New Zealand will hold a parade tomorrow at 12.30pm in Auckland's CBD.