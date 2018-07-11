 

'We are going to be in the best shape' - Joseph Parker spars with Anthony Joshua's former opponent

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has brought in some extra help in Las Vegas, sparring with US fighters Eric Molina and Malik Scott as he prepares for his bout later this month against Dillian Whyte.

Parker is training in Las Vegas, sparring with US fighter Eric Molina.
Source: SKY Sports UK

Molina fought against WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in 2016 and lost by knockout in the third round.

Joshua is the only man to defeat Parker in the ring, beating the Kiwi by unanimous decision in Wales in April and stripping him of his WBO title.

"That's what we sort of look at fighters (sparring partners) that have a lot of similarities to what he brings (Whyte) and so Kev and Taylor they look and reach out to those that we think will match perfectly," said Parker.

"So I think the guys we have right now are good and there are more guys that are coming in and hopefully they'll give us the best work they have."

Parker's other sparring partner Scott faced WBC American heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in 2014 where he lost by knockout in the first round.

Scott was criticised by many boxing pundits as taking a dive after replays show Wilder's final right hand blow barely grazing his head.

The Kiwi fighter says he expects a stiff challenge from British boxer Whyte, but believes his conditioning will be one of his biggest assets.

Manchester , United Kingdom - 10 December 2016; Anthony Joshua exchanges punches with Eric Molina during their IBF World Heavyweight Championship fight at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua exchanges punches with Eric Molina during their IBF World Heavyweight Championship fight at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

Source: Getty

"Very dangerous (Whyte) but we are doing everything we can to prepare well and we know going into the fight that we are going to be in the best shape, no excuses," said Parker.

"No problems we came in, in good shape if we thought that it wouldn't work we wouldn't have taken the fight.

"So we are confident in what we can do and a seven week camp is all we need to get into the best shape we can be in."

Parker has a professional record of 24 wins with only one loss. Whyte has 23 professional wins with the English fighter only losing to Joshua via TKO in 2015.

Parker is set to face off against Whyte at the O2 Arena in London on July 29 (NZ time).

