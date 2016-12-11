'We are going after unification' - Team Parker confirms interest in Deontay Wilder bout

A member of Joseph Parker's team has given the biggest hint yet, of Duco's interest in a title unification bout with American fighter and WBC champion, Deontay Wilder.

Joseph Parker. Source: Photosport

In a Twitter post today, Taylor Barry, son of Parker's trainer Kevin, announced Team Parker's intention to take on Wilder in Las Vegas in April.

"I can confirm that we are going after this unification next, @joeboxerparker V @BronzeBomber April in Las Vegas #TEAMPARKER," Barry tweeted.

Wilder publicly stated he was after a unification bout with Parker earlier this week, following his fight with Poland's Andrej Wawrzyk on February 25 in Alabama.

"If all goes well with this fight, I wouldn't mind turning right around and coming back and fighting Joseph Parker to unify the division with his WBO belt and my WBC belt, and do it that way," Wilder told 78SPORTSTV.

But Parker's next fight will most likely be with Britain's Hughie Fury as his first mandatory defence of his WBO title.