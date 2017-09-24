 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Other Sport


'We fought him in his backyard!' Kevin Barry shuts down reporters' questions over quality of Joseph Parker's win

share

Source:

NZN

Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker has retained his WBO heavyweight title for a second time, downing Britain's Hughie Fury by majority decision.

Parker's trainer made it very clear that tonight's majority decision win against Hughie Fury is an impressive feat.
Source: 1 NEWS

Parker spent more time on the front foot in Manchester and was more aggressive, but seldom landed telling blows on an elusive opponent.

Fury, renowned for his gangly frame and awkward style, successfully stymied Parker's attempts to provoke a mano-a-mano slugfest and likely shaded the early rounds with his deft footwork and aloofness.

Yet Parker managed to slowly cut down the distance between him and his opponent, landing heavier and heavier punches as the fight progressed.

Prior to the fight, the 25-year-old Parker was expected to need a knockout victory to dispatch Fury, who enjoyed home advantage.

He didn't achieve that, but his efforts were nevertheless enough to secure the win, with two judges giving him a 118-110 triumph and the third awarding a tie.

The WBO Heavyweight champ couldn't catch Hughie Fury's chin, but he's happy to still have the belt around his waist.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We knew he was awkward going in, his movement was really good - (but) the pressure, we caught him with hard punches," Parker said.

"I felt we won the fight fairly."

However, Parker's showing - and inability to brush aside a limited opponent - will not have Britain's prime heavyweight boxers quaking in their boots.

Without a statement victory against Fury, Parker will need serious improvement before his next bout, potentially in December or the new year.

He will first take a short break in New Zealand.

Punching accuracy was a major issue as Parker fruitlessly stalked the 23-year-old Fury around the ring, often missing combinations.

But he landed a nice shot in the fourth round that split Fury's eyebrow, with better rounds following in the fifth, sixth and seventh.

By the end, he had done enough for victory - despite the protestations of the Fury camp, who had celebrated after the final bell in expectant glory.

"Our plan was to come here (to the UK) and establish ourselves here. Now we've got a win under our belt, we can come back and set up some good fights - so we're excited for what the future holds," Parker said.

Related

Joseph Parker

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The British boxer did all he could to evade the Kiwi's brutal blows and have him chase him around the ring.

As it happened: AND STILL! Joseph Parker wins WBO title fight by majority decision in close-fought bout with Hughie Fury

00:30
2
The Manchester crowd and Hughie Fury cut a dejected figure as Parker retains the WBO crown

AND STILL! The moment judges stun hometown crowd, give it to big Joe Parker on points


00:48
3
Parker's trainer made it very clear that tonight's majority decision win against Hughie Fury is an impressive feat.

'We fought him in his backyard!' Kevin Barry shuts down reporters' questions over quality of Joseph Parker's win

00:30
4
The Manchester crowd and Hughie Fury cut a dejected figure as Parker retains the WBO crown

'Corruption at its highest level!' - Hughie Fury's promoter to protest Joseph Parker's majority decision win


00:28
5
The pair of tennis legends played for Team Europe.

Federer and Nadal embrace after winning first doubles match together in Laver Cup

00:30
The British boxer did all he could to evade the Kiwi's brutal blows and have him chase him around the ring.

As it happened: AND STILL! Joseph Parker wins WBO title fight by majority decision in close-fought bout with Hughie Fury

Parker won the fight with the judges scoring it 114-114, 118-110 and 118-110.

01:34
First time candidate Tamati Coffey has won the electorate of Waiariki for Labour, beating out Te Ururoa Flavell.

Watch: Te Ururoa Flavell's daughter unloads on Labour voters who ousted Maori Party from Parliament in heartfelt Facebook post

"If you voted for a Labour Maori MP, pat yourself on the back! You now have 7 Māori MP's from Labour who will sit in opposition for 3 years and will be able to do absolutely NOTHING!!

01:13
The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

'We will begin discussions with NZ First' – Bill English expects to begin talks in coming days with Winston

The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

05:52
The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Election 2017 results: How did your party fare? Check out the result of every electorate across the country

Check the list vote of each major party and see which candidate came out top in your electorate.

08:24
The Labour leader talks to hundreds of cheering supporters at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's full speech in front of her adoring Labour supporters

Tells cheering supporters at Auckland's Aotea Centre majority of Kiwis have voted to change govt.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 