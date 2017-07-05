'We do it to try and win yacht races' - humble Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling plays down hero status

Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling continues to show his class, pushing the limelight onto his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to New Zealand's shores.

The 26-year-old last week became the youngest helmsman to ever win the America's Cup.

Burling told 1 NEWS that he and his crew only had one goal in mind in Bermuda and that was winning.

"We do it to try and win yacht races and try and bring some unique things back to this country," said Burling.

"I'm obviously a real proud Kiwi and I'm pretty proud to be a part of a team that could do this and bring this trophy home.

"It's great to be home, it's something that we fought super hard for to bring that trophy home to all the supporters that have been cheering us on."

Burling and his team-mates landed in Auckland just before midday, he led the team alongside Grant Dalton and Glenn Ashby as they went through the arrivals gate with the America's Cup trophy.

"I'm really looking forward over the next week to share with as many people as we can."