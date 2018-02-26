'We can strut our stuff on the big stage' - young medallists say rivals keeping an eye on NZ after big Winter Olympics

It wasn't all smooth sailing, but New Zealand has exceeded its expectations in PyeongChang.

Pre-competition injuries and early lost medal chances were cause for concern that the country's time in the Winter Olympics wilderness would extend to at least three decades.

Instead, the PyeongChang Games has inspired belief New Zealand is capable of becoming a snow sports force which could put a dent in the dominance of the United States and Canada.

New Zealand tripled its Winter Games medal haul, winning its first since Annelise Coberger took silver at the 1992 Albertville Games in alpine skiing.

Snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claimed big air bronze two hours before halfpipe freeskier Nico Porteous did the same.

Both athletes are 16 years old.

Youth was always going to be a big factor for a team which, at the time of naming, included six teenagers.

But that became even more acute when Sochi 2014 top-five freeskiers Jossi Wells and Janina Kuzma were struck down by injuries, with the former withdrawing and latter competing at a limited capacity.

The injury woes continued when promising snowboarder Tiarn Collins broke down before the slopestyle as teammate Carlos Garcia Knight was fifth and speed skater Peter Michael fourth in the 5000m on day two of the Games.

There was another near miss when Michael, Shane Dobbin and Reyon Kay ran fourth in the team pursuit on day 12.

But the monkey was off the back the following day as Sadowski-Synnott and Porteous displayed composure beyond their years.

And NZ officials' hopes of at least one medal at the Games were eclipsed in one afternoon.

"A few other athletes have said, after me and Nico won bronze, 'watch out for New Zealand'," Sadowski-Synnott told NZ Newswire.

"And then Carlos qualifying first for (men's big air) finals, they were just like, 'Kiwis are on the come-up'.

"It's really cool because we're a small country but we make up for it with our quality."

New Zealand's pre-PyeongChang struggles came in spite of the country being blessed with renowned snow destinations and world class training and competition facilities.

World Cup leg destination Cardrona on the South Island, with its halfpipe and slopestyle course, is set to be key for the country's future Winter Olympics push.

"I reckon Cardrona's the best park in the world to train at," Sadowski-Synnott said.

"It's cool being able to ski and snowboard with kids on the come-up in New Zealand and being able to inspire them."

But chef de mission Pete Wardell has sought to temper any expectations of a medals deluge at the next Games in Beijing.

"We probably don't have enough people to be dominant," he told NZ Newswire.

"But there's a great group of young people underneath these.

"We've been plugging away at this. We've had people on World Cup podiums for the last 18 months or so.