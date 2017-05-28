'We allowed them back' - cocky Jimmy Spithill refuses to credit Team New Zealand after nervy win

Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill is up to his old mind game antics, giving Team New Zealand no credit whatsoever after the two sides contested the race of the day in the Louis Vuitton challenger series in Bermuda.

Oracle claimed the win by a mere six seconds, having trailed Team New Zealand for most of the race.

However, Spithill refuted claims that his team were placed under pressure by their opponents.

"I think that was our own doing," Spithill told 1 NEWS.

"We got off the line better, led at the first mark, led at the gate mark."

"We made a mistake at the first gate, on the turn - my fault."

"We then had two bad tacks, we allowed them back into the race."

Spithill then fired one more barb, asked by 1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright how muched he loved beating the Kiwis.