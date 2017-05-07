Watching Messi in action a 'dream come true' for Phoenix youngsters

The young team touched down in Spain yesterday, where they will be the first Australasian side invited to the prestigious La Liga based Arousa competition in Spain.

The trip is proving to be an unforgettable one for the youngsters before they even kick a ball, as they headed to the Nou Camp to watch Barcelona trounce Villareal 4 – 1 in the La Liga today.

Future kiwi football stars from the Phoenix under 12's got to watch their heroes at the Nou Camp in Spain. Source: Facebook.com/WPSS

Superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Suarez all found the back of the net in the win, providing some inspiring moments for the young Kiwis.

"It's a dream come true for these guys, to watch your soccer heroes in a stadium like this and see them dominate the game is something they will never forget," head coach Leigh Kenyon told 1 NEWS NOW.

"This is just the beginning though, as now the boys get to face off for real against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Arsenal in the tournament."

Phoenix under 12's in front of the Nou Camp, Spain. Source: Facebook.com/WPSS

The coach believes the once in a lifetime experience is the perfect preparation for his team.

"Hopefully visiting the Nou Camp and watching the game today will inspire them for the challenges ahead," he said.

The challenge will be a big one as they face off in a "group of death" against academy sides from Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Arsenal.

The team will get the chance to do New Zealand soccer fans proud in five day's time when they play their first game against a Barcelona academy side.