Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years

Kiwi Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won a bronze medal in the big air event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

It's New Zealand's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years.

Sadowski-Synnott, 16, scored 65.50 in her first run and hit a brilliant 92.00 in her second.

Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand competes during the Snowboard Ladies' Big Air Qualification on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Source: Getty

She missed her landing in the third, but was able to hang on to third spot.

Austria's Anna Gasser claimed gold and Jamie Anderson of the US silver.

Scores: