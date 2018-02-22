 

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years

Breaking
Kiwi Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won a bronze medal in the big air event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.
It's New Zealand's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years.

Sadowski-Synnott, 16, scored 65.50 in her first run and hit a brilliant 92.00 in her second.

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 19: Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand competes during the Snowboard Ladies' Big Air Qualification on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand competes during the Snowboard Ladies' Big Air Qualification on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

She missed her landing in the third, but was able to hang on to third spot.

Austria's Anna Gasser claimed gold and Jamie Anderson of the US silver. 

Scores:

GOLD Anna GASSER (AUT) - R2 89, R3 96 = 185
SILVER Jamie ANDERSON (USA) - R1 90.00, R2 87.75 = 177.25
BRONZE Zoi SADOWSKI SYNNOTT (NZL) - R1 65.50, R2 92 = 157.50

 

The 16-year old beat competitors twice her age a fortnight ago to win a gold medal at the World Cup in the Czech Republic.
Zoi Sadowski Synott, 16, became just the third Kiwi to win a snowboard world cup event after her success in the Czech Republic.
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years


