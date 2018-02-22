Breaking News
Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years
Kiwi Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won a bronze medal in the big air event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
It's New Zealand's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years.
Sadowski-Synnott, 16, scored 65.50 in her first run and hit a brilliant 92.00 in her second.
Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand competes during the Snowboard Ladies' Big Air Qualification on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
She missed her landing in the third, but was able to hang on to third spot.
Austria's Anna Gasser claimed gold and Jamie Anderson of the US silver.
Scores:
GOLD Anna GASSER (AUT) - R2 89, R3 96 = 185
SILVER Jamie ANDERSON (USA) - R1 90.00, R2 87.75 = 177.25
BRONZE Zoi SADOWSKI SYNNOTT (NZL) - R1 65.50, R2 92 = 157.50
