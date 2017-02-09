Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech

Brilliant young para-sprinter Liam Malone has revealed he used to cry in his room wishing he had real legs, and says it was the impact of his dad that gave him the encouragement to scale the heights of his sport.

Malone, who won two gold medals and a silver in at the Rio Paralympics last year, last night won the Halberg for disabled sportsperson of the year.

"It was not so long ago that I was a young boy, crying in my room, wishing that I had real legs," he told a captivated audience in Auckland.

"In an attempt to lift my spirits, my dad said one day someone will build you legs that will allow you to run faster than your friends.

"In 2016, that day came true. Thank you dad!".