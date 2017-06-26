 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Watch: 'You know, looking back to 13, you guys were on match point a lot' - Reporter's question echoes all Kiwi fears but Peter Burling crushes it with ice cool response

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Less than 24 hours before a potentially defining day in New Zealand sporting history, a foreign reporter's press conference question to Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling has echoed the darkest fears of Kiwi fans.

Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.
Source: 1 NEWS

In workplaces and homes across the country today, perhaps the majority of New Zealanders, burned by Oracle's 8-1 comeback in San Francisco in 2013, are refusing to believe that an America's Cup victory is all but a done deal.

So, queue this question to Burling from the press pack at today's post racing press conference: "You know, looking back to 13, going, okay, you guys were on match point a lot in 13, how do you prepare for tomorrow?"

It was a question to send Kiwis into a cold sweat. But Peter Burling, who wasn't involved in that campaign, had an ice cool, calm and measured response.

1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"
Source: 1 NEWS

"Yeah, well just the same way you prepare every day," he replied.

"You know, it's something that not a lot changes for us, you know everyone's pretty fresh, and we've put a lot of thought into how we want to approach this.

Team NZ lead the America's Cup finals series 6-1 in Bermuda.
Source: SKY

"We'll go back and have a good look at all the data, all the footage, as we do every night and review everything, see if there's any areas we can improve on the boat and just keep pushing forward.

"You know, we feel like we're on such a steep part of the learning curve, but at that same time we've got some great guys in the background that allow us to keep progressing."

Team NZ lead the first-to-seven series 6-1. 

Tomorrow's racing begins shortly after 5am. 

Hilary, Jack, Daniel and Chris are putting their best foot forward for the Kiwi sailors.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Americas Cup

Team NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

'Are you from NZ?' - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill takes on 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson over cheeky question

02:22
2
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

America's Cup recap: Iceman Peter Burling refuses to talk about wining the America's Cup, as Spithill declares, 'we've been here before'

00:30
3
Peter Burling trapped Jimmy Spithill at the start, took his wind, then just took, sailing a 100 per cent fly-time.

Match point! Team NZ's Burling humiliates Oracle's Spithill at the start line, then sails off in to the blue

17:47
4
The pair discussed a dominant day on the water for Team NZ in Bermuda.

Watch the entire press conference: Peter Burling and Jimmy Spithill face off after day of contrasting fortunes

02:22
5
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

Watch: 'You know, looking back to 13, you guys were on match point a lot' - Reporter's question echoes all Kiwi fears but Peter Burling crushes it with ice cool response

02:22
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

Watch: 'You know, looking back to 13, you guys were on match point a lot' - Reporter's question echoes all Kiwi fears but Peter Burling crushes it with ice cool response

If you were worried Team NZ are going to blow it, well, watch this.

00:39
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

'Are you from NZ?' - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill takes on 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson over cheeky question

"You're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?" It turns out Jimmy hasn't totally lost his sense of humour.

01:03
The NZ Beverage Council says the scheme will help curb childhood obesity.

'We want schools to go water only' says fizzy drink advocate

New Zealand Beverage Council says it's disappointed at a possible levy on sugary drinks.

07:57
The PM faced another day of tough questioning over the scandal which has rocked the National Party.

'You need to front up and tell us what you know' – Hilary Barry challenges Bill English over Todd Barclay saga

The PM faced another day of tough questioning over the scandal which has rocked the National Party.


02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

'He absolutely dominated Jimmy Spithill' – Peter Burling leaves Oracle looking like a 'poodle'

1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ