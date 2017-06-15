 

Watch: What are you doing!? Five fielders combine to butcher absolute sitter when all them yell 'yours'

Associated Press

Franchy Cordero got his big chance last month when three San Diego Padres outfielders went down with injuries and based on a shocking error in communication by his opponents, the Cincinnati Reds could be looking for new infielders too.

The Cincinnati Reds looked like more like a Little League team during their big loss to the Padres.
Source: MLB.com

Cordero, who made his major league debut on May 27, has responded with several good performances, none bigger than in a 9-3 victory on Tuesday against the Reds.

The rookie hit his first major league home run as part of a six-run second inning that also included Yangervis Solarte’s sixth home run.

Cordero doubled in his next at-bat for his fifth multihit showing in 15 games, and made a diving catch in center field.

"He's here quicker than expected," manager Andy Green said, "but he's shown he deserves to be here. He belongs here. He had a great game."

The Reds, who are 0-4 on a six-game West Coast trip, saw their majors-worst starting ERA go from 5.84 to 6.01.

Providing a slapstick moment, all four Reds infielders allowed a popup to land behind the pitcher’s mound — giving Hedges a single in the third inning.

The lopsided score allowed Price to hold out shortstop Zack Cozart for the final four innings. An All-Star candidate who brought in a .329 batting average and nine home runs, Cozart has been dealing with a thigh injury for several months.

