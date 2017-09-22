Watch: 'You can see fear in his eyes' - Joseph Parker full of confidence after drawn out staredown with Hughie Fury

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker is full of confidence heading into his title defence against Hughie Fury on Sunday morning in Manchester after claiming he saw a major weakness while in a staredown with Fury today - fear.

The WBO champion said he saw fear in the Briton's eyes when the pair faced off during today's press conference.

"You can see fear in his eyes - no fear in my eyes, I'm ready," Parker said.

"He took a big gulp. No thought mate, he's scared."

However, Fury made a bold statement yesterday, saying the fight wouldn't go the distance.

"I believe I'm gonna knock him out," he said.

"I'm super confident."