 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Other Sport


Watch: 'You can see fear in his eyes' - Joseph Parker full of confidence after drawn out staredown with Hughie Fury

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker is full of confidence heading into his title defence against Hughie Fury on Sunday morning in Manchester after claiming he saw a major weakness while in a staredown with Fury today - fear.

Parker said the British fighter took a big gulp when they faced off at today's press conference.
Source: 1 NEWS

The WBO champion said he saw fear in the Briton's eyes when the pair faced off during today's press conference.

"You can see fear in his eyes - no fear in my eyes, I'm ready," Parker said.

"He took a big gulp. No thought mate, he's scared."

However, Fury made a bold statement yesterday, saying the fight wouldn't go the distance.

The British fighter is confident he'll defeat the Kiwi heavyweight in Manchester on Sunday.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I believe I'm gonna knock him out," he said.

"I'm super confident."

Both Parker and Fury enter the bout undefeated in their professional careers, with Parker sitting on 23 wins while Fury has 20.

Parker's trainer is confident ahead of Sunday's WBO title defence in Manchester.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Joseph Parker

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:57
1
Parker said the British fighter took a big gulp when they faced off at today's press conference.

Watch: 'You can see fear in his eyes' - Joseph Parker full of confidence after drawn out staredown with Hughie Fury

00:21
2
The Auckland midfielder was at his barnstorming best in the 34-26 loss.

Discarded All Blacks centre George Moala grabs rampaging double as Auckland slip against Otago

3
The Crusaders became the first foreign side to win a final in South Africa.

Kiwi sides disadvantaged as new Super Rugby schedule confirmed

04:40
4
Parker caught up with Emma Keeling after a turbulent week of preparation and press conferences for Sunday’s bout.

Video: Joseph Parker talks strategy, staredowns and scoring a KO ahead of WBO title defence against Hughie Fury

00:30
5
Gavin Cooper spoke for Taumalolo after Jared Waerea-Hargreaves singled him out earlier this week for their playoff game this weekend.

Watch: Jason Taumalolo in stitches after Cowboys skipper impersonates him to challenge Kiwis teammate

02:33
The incident happened on Parliament's forecourt today.

Graphic video: Man helped by emergency services outside Parliament

The man has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

00:49
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 women - 'We're all going to help our families'

Tina purchased the ticket on behalf of her syndicate and was the first to learn of their win.

00:24
Two men in the small town of Bulls gave the National Party leader a warm welcome.

Watch: Too young to vote 17-year-old gives rousing haka to Bill English in Bulls

"I couldn't give you my vote so I decided to give you something else."

02:01
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".

Final leaders' debate between English and Ardern pulls in over one million viewers

The debate was must watch viewing for over 40% of New Zealand's TV audience last night.

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 