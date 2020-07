The public is set to vote on surfing's most epic fails this year.

The World Surf League has nominated its five best wipeouts for 2020, and it's now up to a public vote to determine the winner.

The most popular location for this year's nominees is the infamous swell known as Jaws, off the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The winner will be revealed at the end of the month.

Voting is open now at the World Surf League's website.