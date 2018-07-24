Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home

Black Ferns sevens star Portia Woodman puts her side's World Cup success down to the tightness and culture within the team.

The New Zealand women's sevens side touched down in Auckland this morning after they returned from San Francisco with the World Cup Sevens title.

Woodman believes the team's dynamic off the field has helped the team evolve during match games.

"I think a little bit is that we’re not quite centralised yet and so when we see each other we are like 'oooh yay I haven’t seen you in a long time we have got to catch up,'" said Woodman.

"We have these laughs I don't know if you have seen but we have been dancing, we really love dancing and getting along with each other.

"When you enjoy each other's company and when you die on the training field you know it is all for the right cause, you are all going to die on the field so that when we get to the game it's so much easier and we can do our job properly."