 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: Winter Olympics kick off amid political tensions between North and South Korea

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Pyeongchang Olympics have begun with a curling competition featuring a showdown between a pair of US siblings and a Russian husband-and-wife team competing in neutral uniforms with no national insignia.

Some athletes are already competing ahead of tonight's opening ceremony.
Source: 1 NEWS

The opening ceremony starts at 11.50pm (NZT), but the games are already underway.

Among the athletes are 168 Russians who are being forced to compete under the neutral banner of "Olympic Athletes from Russia" as punishment for doping in Sochi in 2014.

The freeskier says he 'certainly hopes' the Kiwis can pick up a medal at the games.
Source: 1 NEWS

Others who were barred altogether have filed appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and are still hoping to be allowed to participate.

South Korea is wrestling how to balance international sanctions on North Korea with its desire to show the Olympic spirit as it welcomes hundreds of North Koreans for the Winter Games.

Spearheaded by the US, the international community has been imposing tougher sanctions designed to punish North Korea's economy in an effort to rein in its nuclear program.

But South Korea has been flexible with these rules as it accommodates the North Koreans to the Pyeongchang Games.

South Korea sent a chartered plane to bring North Korean skiers. It allowed North Korea to use a 9,700-ton ferry to transport more than 100 artists to perform at the Olympics and says it's considering whether to accept the North's request to supply fuel for the ship.

South Korea says the decisions were inevitable for the success of the games, which it sees as an opportunity to revive meaningful communication with the North after an extended period of animosity and diplomatic stalemate.

But critics say South Korea is playing into the hands of North Korea as it tries to use the Olympics to poke holes in sanctions.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Tim Nanai-Williams. Chiefs v Waratahs. Day 1. Brisbane Global Rugby Tens, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. Saturday 11 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Brisbane Global Tens - Highlanders cruelly denied try at the death as Chiefs get the win

00:18
2
Constant Beckerling wasn't afraid to tell it how it was when his Wits team defeated Tuks in the Varsity Cup.

Watch: Passionate South African Varsity rugby skipper delivers unique and hilarious post-match interview


3
New Zealand's Zane Robertson and brother Jake in the Men's 5000 metre final at Hampden Park at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014. Sunday 27 July 2014. Scotland. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/www.Photosport.co.nz

Twin brothers Jake and Zane Robertson late inclusions in NZ team for Commonwealth Games

4
Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby

Silver Ferns axe four for Commonwealth Games in wake of woeful quad series results

5
COPPER MOUNTAIN, CO - DECEMBER 06: Beau-James Wells of New Zealand competes in a qualifying round of the FIS Freeski World Cup 2018 Men's Halfpipe during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on December 6, 2017 in Copper Mountain, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Freeskier Beau-James Wells named NZ flag bearer at Winter Olympics

Live stream: Seven Sharp 2018

Watch Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells live from 7pm weekdays.

Tim Nanai-Williams. Chiefs v Waratahs. Day 1. Brisbane Global Rugby Tens, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. Saturday 11 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Brisbane Global Tens - Highlanders cruelly denied try at the death as Chiefs get the win

Keep up to date with 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the Brisbane Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

00:57
National's leader says the party won't rule forming a coalition with NZ First in the future.

Winning 2020 election focus of National's caucus retreat as leadership speculation falls to the wayside

Leader Bill English lashed out at the government's policy of closing charter schools today.

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 