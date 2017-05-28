Watch: WHAM! He did it again! Ben Ainslie rams Dean Barker's Japan in awful America's Cup pre-start blunder

Landrover BAR skipper Sir Ben Ainslie has been involved in another open water collision, this time with Team Japan during day one of the America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda this morning.

In an awful pre-start blunder, Ainslie's boat collided with Dean Barker's Team Japan, with the Kiwi confirming injuries to members of his crew after the race that Japan won.

Ainslie had come under fire in the build-up to racing, colliding with Team New Zealand less than a week out from the start of racing.