Watch: WHAM! He did it again! Ben Ainslie rams Dean Barker's Japan in awful America's Cup pre-start blunder

Landrover BAR skipper Sir Ben Ainslie has been involved in another open water collision, this time with Team Japan during day one of the America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda this morning.

After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.
In an awful pre-start blunder, Ainslie's boat collided with Dean Barker's Team Japan, with the Kiwi confirming injuries to members of his crew after the race that Japan won.

Ainslie had come under fire in the build-up to racing, colliding with Team New Zealand less than a week out from the start of racing.

The move backfired for BAR, with damage to his boat ahead of the second day of racing tomorrow.

The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.
Two lead changes, nothing in it, but Oracle nudges Team NZ on opening day.
Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.
