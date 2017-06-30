 

Watch: West Coast's Superman of Squash's outrageous antics are winning fans around the world

Kiwi squash player Paul Coll is quickly making a name for himself, earning the nickname as the 'Superman of Squash,' with rallies going on so long videos of them are going viral.

Paul Coll is nicknamed Superman for his crazily energetic style of play on the squash courts.
Source: Seven Sharp

Despite his new found fame Paul has his feet placed firmly on the ground.

Talking about his unique playing style Paul told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp, "It's nothing special to me, but I guess it looks quite good on the TV".

With the new season fast approaching Paul is now just outside the top ten in the world rankings at number 12.

But the Greymouth native isn't getting ahead of himself, "to be honest I was happy with top 20 in the world".

"But I've always just reassessed my goals as I went because things have happened a bit faster than expected," he said.

The life of a top squash player isn't all glamorous though, with the sport not being in the public eye as much as others, it can be hard to attract the sponsors needed to compete on the world tour.

Paul joked that sponsors are always welcome, and with the 26-year-old's meteoric rise up the rankings who wouldn't want to slap a logo on the 'Superman of Squash?'

