Watch: 'We're gonna have to retire' - BAR withdraw from first America's Cup semi after mechanical fault ruins chances of catching Team NZ

Things continue to get worse for Land Rover Ben Ainslie Racing as a mechanical fault forced the British syndicate to retire against Team New Zealand, in their first semi-final race of the America's Cup challengers play-off in Bermuda today.

Team New Zealand had the advantage at the start line, edging out in front of their British rivals and blocking BAR from getting their noses ahead.

Although trailing at the first marker it appeared BAR were making up good ground, but around the first gate it all unravelled for the Brits.

Ben Ainslie and his crew suffered a broken camber arm in the wing of their vessel, the part of the boat that helps shape the wingsail.

After making it around the first gate Ainslie recognised the damage to his boat. He told officials his side could no longer continue the race and had to retire.