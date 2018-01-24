 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: 'We're bringing home a medal!' NZ Chef de Mission certain Kiwi athletes will end 26-year drought at Winter Olympics

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand's Olympic Winter Games Chef de Mission isn't just confident one of his athletes will come home with medal from this year's Games in PyeongChang - he's guaranteeing it.

The New Zealand Chef de Mission says three events in particular pose great medal chances.
Source: Breakfast

Pete Wardell is certain New Zealand will win its first Winter Olympics medal at this year's event in South Korea with his hopes high in three events in particular.

"Our chances are the best they've ever been and we're definitely bringing home a medal.

"Our best chances, in no particular order, are our ice skaters who have been on world cup podiums, snowboarders; the boys and girls on the slope style and then boys in the halfpipe skiing.

"There could be some outsiders on top of that but those are our best chances."

New Zealand's last Winter Olympics medal was in 1992 when Annelise Coberger won silver in the slalom in Albertville, France.

Related

Olympics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:32
1
The world No.1 withdrew in the fifth set of his Australian Open quarter-final with a leg injury.

Video: 'It just happened!' Frustrated Rafael Nadal fends off questions about injury

00:22
2
Adams currently leads the NBA in offensive rebounds per game - a stat that hasn't gone unnoticed by his team.

Watch: 'Keep being that force of nature' - Carmelo Anthony latest OKC star to praise in-form Steven Adams

01:56
3
The New Zealand Chef de Mission says three events in particular pose great medal chances.

Watch: 'We're bringing home a medal!' NZ Chef de Mission certain Kiwi athletes will end 26-year drought at Winter Olympics

00:52
4
The three-time gold medallist gave an impassioned speech telling Larry Nassar the testimony of his victims will haunt him in prison.

Three USA Gymnastics board members resign after ex-team doctor charged over sex abuse

00:29
5
Nic Maddinson games James Faulkner an over to forget in the Sixers' five wicket win.

BBL batsman blasts 24 runs off single over with six-straight fours whipped to all corners of SCG

01:41
One washer said he did it to "feed his kids" and "our family".

'Only trying to survive out here' – window washers risking $150 fines to make money on the roads

Local businesses are asking police to take more notice of those offending.


00:48
Laree Anderson received a donated heart just three months ago, without which she would be dead.

'Have the conversation' - Woman who received life-saving heart transplant urges Kiwis to become donors

Laree Anderson received her transplant last year - just three months ago - at age 39.

03:39
Shaun Robinson says the extent of the government inquiry is "very encouraging".

Ministerial inquiry a chance to 're-boot our approach' to mental health, says foundation

The Mental Health Foundation's chief executive Shaun Robinson says the scope of the inquiry is "very encouraging".


05:05
Entertainment Correspondent Maude Garrett gives her thoughts from LA.

Shape of Water, Dunkirk front-runners as Oscars nominations released

Mudbound director of photography Rachel Morrison is the first woman nominated for best cinematography.

00:08
The waves never came, but Alaska Police in the town of Kodiak were not taking any chances.

Panicked locals evacuate after tsunami warning as 7.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska

A widespread tsunami warning was issued, but then cleared, with Civil Defence agency saying there was no threat to NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 