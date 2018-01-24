Watch: 'We're bringing home a medal!' NZ Chef de Mission certain Kiwi athletes will end 26-year drought at Winter Olympics

New Zealand's Olympic Winter Games Chef de Mission isn't just confident one of his athletes will come home with medal from this year's Games in PyeongChang - he's guaranteeing it.

Pete Wardell is certain New Zealand will win its first Winter Olympics medal at this year's event in South Korea with his hopes high in three events in particular.

"Our chances are the best they've ever been and we're definitely bringing home a medal.

"Our best chances, in no particular order, are our ice skaters who have been on world cup podiums, snowboarders; the boys and girls on the slope style and then boys in the halfpipe skiing.

"There could be some outsiders on top of that but those are our best chances."