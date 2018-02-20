 

Watch: Wells brothers tear up ski halfpipe as Kiwi trio book Winter Olympics final spot

New Zealand will have three representatives in Thursday's men's freestyle ski halfpipe final, with the trio of Byron and Beau-James Wells, as well as youngster Nico Porteus all progressing from today's qualifying event.

Byron and Beau-James Wells as well as Nico Porteus all booked their place in Thursday's final.
New Zealand’s flagbearer Beau-James Wells was first up, producing a stunning first run, with the judges scoring him an 86.20.

His second run was even better, coming in with 88.20 - sealing fifth place on the qualification standing.

Older brother Byron's first run was the pick of the action from the Kiwis, coming up with an 88.60, seeing him qualify in fourth position for the final.

However, 16-year old Nico Porteus was the feel-good story for the Kiwi contingent.

Having scored a 51.20 on his first run, the younger of the Porteus brothers scored a 72.80 in his second, seeing him sneak into the final by qualifying in 11th of the 12 available places.

Nico's older brother Miguel Porteus, 18, wasn't as fortunate as his compatriots, with runs of 40.40 and 62.60 to earn a credible 17th position.

The trio will now hope to bring home a medal in Thursday's final - ending New Zealand's 26-year drought.

