Watch: Wells brothers' mother talks nerves, 'unfinished business' and sibling rivalry ahead of sons' shot at Winter Olympics glory

You'd forgive Stacey Wells for looking nervous today with two of her sons about to compete for a Winter Olympics gold medal this afternoon but she's all smiles.

The "matriarch" of New Zealand's famous skiing family told 1 NEWS today she wasn't nervous during the qualifying event earlier this week where Byron and Beau-James eased into the final 12.

"I don't think I'll be too nervous. I haven't been to too many Winter Olympics actually but [I've been to] lots of big competitions and I've been doing it for a while.

"I sort of take the view that it doesn't really matter what I feel - they're going to do what they're going to do."

Wells said she also doesn't expect there to be much sibling rivalry at Bokwang Phoenix Snow Park this afternoon.

"They're competitive but not really against each other.

"When one of them does better than the other, they're stoked for the other brother... I never hear anything about, 'I'm going to beat you' in a conversation."