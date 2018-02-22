 

Watch: Wells brothers' mother talks nerves, 'unfinished business' and sibling rivalry ahead of sons' shot at Winter Olympics glory

You'd forgive Stacey Wells for looking nervous today with two of her sons about to compete for a Winter Olympics gold medal this afternoon but she's all smiles.

Stacey Wells will be in the stands to watch Byron and Beau-James compete in the men's ski halfpipe final.
Source: 1 NEWS

The "matriarch" of New Zealand's famous skiing family told 1 NEWS today she wasn't nervous during the qualifying event earlier this week where Byron and Beau-James eased into the final 12.

"I don't think I'll be too nervous. I haven't been to too many Winter Olympics actually but [I've been to] lots of big competitions and I've been doing it for a while.

"I sort of take the view that it doesn't really matter what I feel - they're going to do what they're going to do."

Byron and Beau-James Wells as well as Nico Porteus all booked their place in Thursday's final.
Source: SKY

Wells said she also doesn't expect there to be much sibling rivalry at Bokwang Phoenix Snow Park this afternoon.

"They're competitive but not really against each other.

"When one of them does better than the other, they're stoked for the other brother... I never hear anything about, 'I'm going to beat you' in a conversation."

16-year-old prodigy Nico Porteous joins the two Wells brothers in the final which is scheduled to start at 3:30pm NZT this afternoon.

