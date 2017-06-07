 

Watch: 'We'll be out to fight another day' - Team New Zealand begin rapid repair job after nosedive horror

Team New Zealand have begun the arduous task of getting their AC50 boat back into shape after their shocking nosedive this morning in the America's Cup qualification semi-final race.

The Kiwi shore crew will have a big night on their hands to get their boat back up and running in Bermuda.
The Kiwi shore crew will be working through the night in order to get the boat back on the water before racing resumes again at 5:08am tomorrow morning (NZT).

"All the guys here are digging deep," skipper Glenn Ashby said.

"The team is all pulling together. Very much get the boat back together again and out to fight another day."

He remained tight-lipped, however, about just how bad the damage is.
The capsize happened as Team New Zealand jostled for position during the pre-start to their match-up against British challenger Land Rover BAR.

As it stands, NZ leads BAR 3-1 and Japan leads Artemis 3-1. 

The first team in each semi-final to win five races then progresses to the challenger final for a shot to take on defending champions, Oracle Team USA.

This is something we’ve never seen. Team NZ ’s boat on its side and its crew in the water.
