Watch: 'We'll be out to fight another day' - Team New Zealand begin rapid repair job after nosedive horror

Team New Zealand have begun the arduous task of getting their AC50 boat back into shape after their shocking nosedive this morning in the America's Cup qualification semi-final race.

The Kiwi shore crew will be working through the night in order to get the boat back on the water before racing resumes again at 5:08am tomorrow morning (NZT).

"All the guys here are digging deep," skipper Glenn Ashby said.

"The team is all pulling together. Very much get the boat back together again and out to fight another day."

The capsize happened as Team New Zealand jostled for position during the pre-start to their match-up against British challenger Land Rover BAR.

As it stands, NZ leads BAR 3-1 and Japan leads Artemis 3-1.