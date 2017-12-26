 

Watch: 'Way too close!' Jimmy Spithill screams at Sydney-Hobart rival as multi-million dollar boats come within inches of collision

A near collision between two of the race favorites marked a dramatic start to the 73rd edition of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race today.

The former America's Cup skipper couldn't believe Wild Oats' tack.
Supermaxis LDV Comanche and Wild Oats XI nearly collided after a tack from the eight-time line honors winner Wild Oats X1 15 minutes into the race start brought it within just a few meters of LDV Comanche, which appeared to fly a protest flag.

In an easterly breeze of around eight knots, another supermaxi Black Jack led LDV Comanche by one second around the first turning mark and was first out of the Sydney heads.

Wild Oats XI turned in third, a minute behind the first two, with Wild Oats X fourth ahead of InfoTrack.

The 630-nautical mile race from Sydney Harbour will see 102 yachts, including 27 international entries, make their way down the New South Wales state south coast and across often treacherous Bass Strait on their way to the island state of Tasmania.

The fleet will be pushed along by favorable 15 to 25 knot north-to-north easterlies into Wednesday, putting the race record of 1 day, 13 hours, 31 minutes and 20 seconds set last year by InfoTrack (racing as Perpetual Loyal) at risk.

