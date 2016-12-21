 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: 'This victory wasn't just for myself but Samoa as well' Joseph Parker reconnects with cultural roots as World Title party continues

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It may have been over a week ago since Joseph Parker beat Andy Ruiz Jr for the WBO World Heavyweight title, but the party rages on for loyal fans in Samoa celebrating with their new champion.

The heavyweight fighter continued his joyous tour of the small Pacific nation with more photos and dances.
Source: 1 NEWS

Parker, who is of Samoan decent, beat Ruiz by majority decision at Vector Arena on December 10 to claim the title - the first ever by a New Zealand boxer.

The Kiwi heavyweight spent the following days showing off his new belt to New Zealand fans before taking it back to the small Pacific nation on Sunday after the Samoan Government fronted nearly $140,000 to help keep the fight in New Zealand.

"Joseph is of Samoan decent," Duco Events CEO David Higgins said.

"He loves the place and goes back most years, if not all.

"He just won the WBO heavyweight championship of the world and the tourist destination sponsor was Samoa so it's only more appropriate he should go there to thank the people and have a bit of time off."

Related

Boxing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

00:35
2
This Adelaide Oval guard snared a powerfully hit Joe Burns hook shot without even moving.

'That's just what I do!': Crowd goes nuts as nonchalant guard casually takes boundary catch from his chair

3
Former Parramatta Eels player Chad Robinson went missing on November 26.

'I can't imagine life without you': Family confirms former NRL player Chad Robinson found dead

01:00
4
The 37-year-old former All Black pumped through the kick sits and body drops like they were breakfast.

Raw: Shredded Keven Mealamu proves he's still got it after ripping through gruelling gym session with ease

00:21
5
Vikas Chhikara doesn't get all the fuss about him catching Joe Burns' six on the boundary.

'I didn't have to move an inch': Adelaide Oval guard plays down epic chair catch in BBL

01:06
Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

'I need a shower, I need to eat,' - shattered French sailor on what next after sleepless night on wrecked yacht

Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

John Armstrong: Judith Collins made a massive miscalculation and is paying the price

Collins is putting a brave public face on her demotion, but will be seething inside, our columnist writes.

A sample of the new emoticons in the Emotiki app, which contains 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons for people to share on social media platforms, messaging and email.

Pukana expressions, hangi, poi - you can do it all with world's first Maori emoji app

The world's first Maori emoji app, Emotiki, landed this morning with 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons.

02:05
There are concerns that up to 80 CBD buildings may have been weakened by the quake, and the owners are being forced to conduct invasive tests.

Raised aftershock risk spurs extra checks on 80 Wellington CBD buildings

"The increased risk of the aftershock is a significant driver of what we're doing," says Wellington's Recovery Manager.

03:44
“The night before we started filming we heard that his cousin had attempted suicide and that it was touch and go and he was upset.”

Youth front powerful video hoping to reverse NZ's horrifying trend of suicides

“The night before we started filming we heard that his cousin had attempted suicide and that it was touch and go and he was upset.”


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ