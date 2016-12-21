Watch: 'This victory wasn't just for myself but Samoa as well' Joseph Parker reconnects with cultural roots as World Title party continues

It may have been over a week ago since Joseph Parker beat Andy Ruiz Jr for the WBO World Heavyweight title, but the party rages on for loyal fans in Samoa celebrating with their new champion.

Parker, who is of Samoan decent, beat Ruiz by majority decision at Vector Arena on December 10 to claim the title - the first ever by a New Zealand boxer.

The Kiwi heavyweight spent the following days showing off his new belt to New Zealand fans before taking it back to the small Pacific nation on Sunday after the Samoan Government fronted nearly $140,000 to help keep the fight in New Zealand.

"Joseph is of Samoan decent," Duco Events CEO David Higgins said.

"He loves the place and goes back most years, if not all.