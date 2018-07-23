Watch: Vicious tornado of punches and elbows sees Anthony Smith earn brutal victory over former UFC champ

American MMA fighter Anthony Smith knocked out former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua in sensational fashion at UFC Fight Night in Hamburg, Germany this morning.

The 29-year-old landed a front kick to Rua's chin early in the first round, with the Brazilian fighter opting to rush the American which proved to be costly.

Smith, nicknamed the 'Lionheart', rocked Rua with a big overhand right punch which forced Rua to back-pedal.

The US fighter followed up with a combination of punches and elbows which forced the referee to intervene and stop the bout after one minute and 29 seconds.

Smith also defeated former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans at UFC 225 in June.