Watch: Vanquished Oracle arrive at Team NZ's base with beers in hand in huge gesture of respect

Jimmy Spithill and Oracle have shown their respect to Team NZ, showing up at Team NZ's Bermuda base with beers in hand, to congratulate them on winning the America's Cup.

Oracle, with Spithill leading the way, were videoed walking into Team NZ, hours after today's final defeat.

Spithill had earlier lauded Team NZ's "stunning transformation" from the round robin.

After Oracle left their base, Team NZ let their hair down, with video taken by cycle grinder Simon van Velthooven revealing their antics.