Watch: Valerie Adams ready to return to competition ahead of Commonwealth Games

Dame Valerie Adams says she's ready to return to shot put ahead of this year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, having been provisionally named in New Zealand's 15-strong squad for the April games.

Adams, 34, is one of two shot putters named in the squad, returning to competition for the fist time since the birth of daughter Kimoana in October.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, Adams said that her intention was always to make it to the Commonwealth Games, where she'll seek a fourth consecutive gold medal.

"I knew before I had baby that I was keeping myself as fit as possible to try and come back for the Commonwealth Games," she said.

"It was just a matter of getting through the first couple of weeks, and seeing what motherhood was all about."

With just two months until the games, Adams says she's nearing full fitness, first targeting a strong performance at the New Zealand National Athletics Championships.

"I feel pretty good."

"I'm not exactly in competitive nick right now, but every week has been a progress for us."

"We have targets in place that we've set for ourselves."