Watch: Usain Bolt leaves Kiwis and Aussies in his dust as All Stars power to victory in mixed 4x100m relay

A botched baton change in the concluding 4x100m mixed relay has cost Australia overall victory in the second edition of Nitro Athletics.

The home team initially thought they had pipped the Bolt All Stars, only to be docked 50 points after Jack Hale failed to legally pass the baton to Fabrice Lapierre in the second changeover.

That penalty saw Australia slip to second spot on 895 points, 35 behind the All Stars, who also won the first meet.

Bolt was initially unhappy when it appeared Australia would not be docked the 50 points, before the situation was clarified.

"I need to figure out what is going on there," he said.

I don't know what happened - I thought if you got DQ'd you'd be out for sure or lose some points.

"But you can't not lose any points so I have to talk to the organisers because I am sure we won the night."

The series concludes on Saturday, when eight-time Olympic champion Bolt is set to also contest the individual 150m, having only run a leg of the 4x100m relay in each of the first two meets.

Bolt and Asafa Powell inpsired a predictably dominant win by the All Stars in the mixed relay, while the home team was much stronger in the longer track events.

In addition to wins by Ryan Gregson and Heidi See in the two elimination miles, Luke Mathews and Linden Hall combined for first spot in the mixed three-minute relay and Morgan Mitchell stormed home to claim the mixed 2x300m relay with Luke Stevens.

Mathews was just pipped by his countryman and training partner Matthew Ramsden - representing the Bolt All Stars - in the opening leg of the three-minute relay, but fellow Rio Olympian Hall got the job done in the concluding leg.

With team captain Bolt revving the crowd up, inspired young West Australian Nina Kennedy tied for first spot in the women's pole vault with a best clearance of 4.10m.

"He is just the pinnacle of our sport and he's out there clapping for me," said the 18-year-old Kennedy.

"If you don't have adrenalin there's something wrong with you."

New Zealand's Joseph Millar was a surprise winner of the men's 100m in 10.30 seconds, with US star Jarrion Lawson and Australian Jack Hale trailing home second-last and last respectively.

Sixteen-year-old Queenslander Riley Day was again impressive in the women's 100m, storming home in 11.71 to finish second behind Jamaica's 2015 world championships finalist Natasha Morrison.