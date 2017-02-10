 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: Usain Bolt leaves Kiwis and Aussies in his dust as All Stars power to victory in mixed 4x100m relay

share

Source:

Associated Press

A botched baton change in the concluding 4x100m mixed relay has cost Australia overall victory in the second edition of Nitro Athletics.

The home team initially thought they had pipped the Bolt All Stars, only to be docked 50 points after Jack Hale failed to legally pass the baton to Fabrice Lapierre in the second changeover.

NZ, Australia, China, England and Japan were no match for the Bolt - All Stars side at the Nitro Athletics event.

That penalty saw Australia slip to second spot on 895 points, 35 behind the All Stars, who also won the first meet.

Bolt was initially unhappy when it appeared Australia would not be docked the 50 points, before the situation was clarified.

"I need to figure out what is going on there," he said.

I don't know what happened - I thought if you got DQ'd you'd be out for sure or lose some points.

"But you can't not lose any points so I have to talk to the organisers because I am sure we won the night."

The series concludes on Saturday, when eight-time Olympic champion Bolt is set to also contest the individual 150m, having only run a leg of the 4x100m relay in each of the first two meets.

Bolt and Asafa Powell inpsired a predictably dominant win by the All Stars in the mixed relay, while the home team was much stronger in the longer track events.

In addition to wins by Ryan Gregson and Heidi See in the two elimination miles, Luke Mathews and Linden Hall combined for first spot in the mixed three-minute relay and Morgan Mitchell stormed home to claim the mixed 2x300m relay with Luke Stevens.

Mathews was just pipped by his countryman and training partner Matthew Ramsden - representing the Bolt All Stars - in the opening leg of the three-minute relay, but fellow Rio Olympian Hall got the job done in the concluding leg.

With team captain Bolt revving the crowd up, inspired young West Australian Nina Kennedy tied for first spot in the women's pole vault with a best clearance of 4.10m.

"He is just the pinnacle of our sport and he's out there clapping for me," said the 18-year-old Kennedy.

"If you don't have adrenalin there's something wrong with you."

New Zealand's Joseph Millar was a surprise winner of the men's 100m in 10.30 seconds, with US star Jarrion Lawson and Australian Jack Hale trailing home second-last and last respectively.

Sixteen-year-old Queenslander Riley Day was again impressive in the women's 100m, storming home in 11.71 to finish second behind Jamaica's 2015 world championships finalist Natasha Morrison.

With 6,722 fans turning up on Thursday night and the concluding meet on Saturday already a sellout, more than 22,000 will have watched the three-meet series

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech


00:22
2
NZ, Australia, China, England and Japan were no match for the Bolt - All Stars side at the Nitro Athletics event.

Watch: Usain Bolt leaves Kiwis and Aussies in his dust as All Stars power to victory in mixed 4x100m relay


00:28
3
Eliza McCartney was all smiles even after a shocking blooper while accepting the Halberg Sporting moment of 2016 award.

Watch: Eliza's all smiles again! Awesome scenes as a giggling McCartney takes home fans choice Halberg

00:41
4
Rio Gold medallist Lisa Carrington won Sportswoman of the Year after being nominated for the award six times prior.

As it happened: Lisa Carrington sweeps all before her to claim Supreme award

00:29
5
The Olympic champion claimed her first Supreme Halberg at the sixth time of asking.

NZ Olympic hero Lisa Carrington claims top prize at Halberg Awards

00:29
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech

Malone's speech was short, but packed with impact.


00:41
Rio Gold medallist Lisa Carrington won Sportswoman of the Year after being nominated for the award six times prior.

As it happened: Lisa Carrington sweeps all before her to claim Supreme award

The Rio Olympic champion beat out Mahe Drysdale, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke and Liam Malone to take home the award for 2017.

00:32
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

After testing positive for banned drugs 1 NEWS can confirm Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu's B test has come back negative.

02:49
The police figures fly in the face of government claims that we're winning with war.

New figures go against government claims, suggest NZ losing war on P

A support group working to educate people about the dangers of P claim the government are losing their battle.


00:20
RAW: Car bursts into flames on central Auckland overpass near harbour bridge

Raw: Raging car fire on Auckland CBD motorway stops rush hour traffic

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen rising from the Northern Motorway overpass above Victoria Park.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ